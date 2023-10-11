PSA: Free halo-halo, taco, P13 milk tea, food deals you can enjoy this October

Free halo-halo and tacos, discounted brownies, and a 13 peso milk tea promo — these are just some of the promos available for foodies this October.

Want to enjoy these gastronomic delights? Read on to see the latest deals some of the top restaurants in the country are offering this month:

Moonleaf Tea Shop

For its 13th anniversary, the tea specialty shop is offering a P13 promo every weekend in October.

Every Saturday and Sunday of this month, customers can get their second cup of tall Pearl Milk Tea for an extremely affordable price of P13.

They can also win a free Wintermelon Milk Tea by joining Moonleaf’s weekly community games on its official social media pages on Facebook, Instagram and the X (formerly Twitter) platform.

Brownies Unlimited

The dessert shop is celebrating its 35th anniversary. And it is making the celebration sweeter by letting customers enjoy a P35 discount on its Signature Pre-Assorted Brownies in boxes of 10 or 12 for an entire week.

The promo is available from October 16 to 22 in all Brownies Unlimited kiosks and stores nationwide.

Mang Inasal

The country’s Grill Expert is celebrating a nationwide “Ihaw Fest” this October by letting Filipinos enjoy freebies for dine-in, take-out and delivery.

Until October 15, customers get a free small Halo-Halo (either Extra Creamy Halo-Halo or Crema de Leche Halo-Halo) for every purchase of two Chicken Inasal Value Meals (Paa or Pecho).

Meanwhile, from October 16 to 31, Pinoys can get two free Palabok solos for every order of Family Fiesta bundles — a bilao of Chicken Inasal and/or Pork BBQ with Java Rice platter and drinks good for up to six people.

The Filipino restaurant is also offering other month-long deals through its digital vouchers.

Patrons only need to present the digital coupons at the nearest Mang Inasal branch to redeem the promo.

Doña Elena

Home cooks can get up to 20% off and free shipping vouchers if they purchase their favorite Doña Elena pantry staples until October 14 through its official Lazada and Shopee shops.

Taco Bell

The Mexican restaurant is celebrating its traditional “Taco Tuesday” this October, in which patrons can have a free Crunchy Taco on the designated day.

Its Crunchy Taco is made with perfectly seasoned Mexican-style ground beef topped with shredded fresh lettuce and grated cheddar cheese. It is finished with a special sauce and encased in a crunchy taco shell.

Customers only need to have a single-receipt purchase worth at least P399.

The deal applies to both a la carte and combo orders.

Jollibee

The homegrown fast food chain is kicking off the Holiday season with its new indulgent dessert offerings — the Christmas Chocolate Creations.

These are the Cookie Caramel Sundae and Choco Banana Pie, both combining everyone’s favorite chocolate with different flavors and textures to create the ultimate experience of Christmas indulgence.

The Cookie Caramel Sundae, which starts at P59, is a creamy vanilla soft-serve generously topped with whole and crushed Chips Ahoy chocolate chip cookies, a chocolate shell coating and a drizzle of caramel sauce.

The Choco Banana Pie, on the other hand, starts at P47 and marries sweet banana filling and rich chocolate fudge inside Jollibee’s signature crispy pie crust.

Jollibee is also transforming every moment into Christmas with its “Christmas-themed photo booths” which deliver surprises to its guests.



Other updates

Apart from deals, other brands are expanding their presence and amplifying their offerings.

The Bistro Group

The Bistro Group is opening new stores in various locations in the metropolis.

For this month, the casual dining group is opening Texas Roadhouse branches at Venice Grand Canal, Mckinley Hill, Taguig; Glorietta; Circuit Mall Makati and SM BF.

Meanwhile, Italianni’s will launch branches at Circuit Mall and SM BF.

The Bistro Group’s Chinese restaurant concept, Modern Shang, also recently opened a branch at Eastwood Mall.

El Pollo Loco recently opened its branch at Trinoma Mall. It will expand at The Shops Ayala Triangle Gardens by December.

On the other hand, The Bistro Group’s Spanish concept, Tomatito, will open at Estancia Mall, side by side with Buffalo Wild Wings by November.

Randy’s Donuts, another of its food brands, is ready to roll out its huge, fluffy donuts in more locations.

One recently opened at UP Town Center, bringing to 12 the total number of branches in the country. It has also secured two new locations at NAIA Terminal 2 and Arcovia in Pasig City which is set to open soon.

The Bistro Group’s Japanese concept, Watami, will likewise launch new stores at Vista Mall Dasmarinas and Malolos.

Jones All-Day

Aside from its deals this month, Olive Oil Doña Elena is bringing another Mediterranean experience through its latest partnership with Jones All-Day with Raintree Group of Restaurants corporate chef and Doña Elena chef ambassador as the helm, Kalel Chan.

The partnership offers limited edition three- course menu at P1,200 net.

The menu features a different twist on the Mediterranean cuisine. These include the following:

(1st appetizer) Grilled Barbeque Gremolata Pork Iberico – A rendition inspired by the Filipino-favorite street side grill, using an intensely marbled secreto iberico, smothered with a gremolata sauce and anchovies

(2nd appetizer) Hamachi Crudo Pani Puri with Sinigang Aguachile – Fried golden hollowed semolina dough stuffed with minced green olives and capers, cucumbers and tomatoes, topped with a fresh hamachi fish lightly drizzled with extra virgin olive oil.

(3rd appetizer) Adobong Pusit Arancini with Grilled Pulpo and Bonito Aioli – Inspired by the fried Italian appetizer rice balls, fried in pomace olive oil

(Chef’s favorite) Grilled Lamb Ribs – Laid on a homemade harissa sauce with cold orzo salad added with black olives.

(Dessert) Labneh ice cream – Its flavor note is a cross between cream cheese and yogurt with a delightful balance of tang and saltiness. It’s mixed with sesame-pistachio brittle.

The Doña Elena special set menu is available at the Jones All-Day Bistro and Bakery from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday to Sunday at Serendra, BGC. It can be ordered separately until Nov. 10, 2023.

Del Monte Juices

The leading producer of healthy food and beverage products is offering 14 flavors of its healthy drink made with real fruits, from the well-loved 100% Pineapple Juice to new refreshing flavors like Melon Cucumber and White Grape.

Other flavors include Pineapple Lychee, Pineapple Blueberry, Pineapple Orange, Four Seasons and Mango.

Other refreshing beverage products of Del Monte can be viewed on its website.