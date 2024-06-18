‘Feels like a dream’: BINI brings ‘Pantropiko’ heat to fast food chain MV

There’s no stopping the “Pantropiko” heat after it was announced that the nation’s girl group BINI was named brand ambassador of the homegrown fast food chain, Jollibee.

Symbolizing Filipino food and culture, the Pinoy fast food chain aptly collaborated with the P-Pop sensation who has been making waves in the local and international music scene with its infectious tunes, viral dances, fresh concepts, and empowering messages.

BINI, who popularized hits such as “Pantropiko”, “Salamin, Salamin,” “Karera” and “Lagi” among others, was unveiled as the new endorser of Jollibee’s Cheesy Yumburger during the fast food chain’s BEST fest at the TriNoma activity center in Quezon City on Monday afternoon.

HALA SI OA! 🍒🌸🍔🤣 LOOK: Jollibee Cheesy Yumburger Best Fest takes off here at the TriNoma activity center with host Robi Domingo. The fast food brand also reveals their partnership with P-Pop sensation Bini for the new cheesy yumburger music video | via @OhNadie #CheesyYumburgerKo… pic.twitter.com/PRoFRlrWUS — Interaksyon (@interaksyon) June 17, 2024

P-Pop girl group @BINI_ph strike a pose with the newest Double Cheesy Yumburger during the #JollibeeBESTFest. pic.twitter.com/yo8ujoOOVz — Interaksyon (@interaksyon) June 18, 2024



The following day, BINI released a music video that highlights the newest, cheesiest, and beefiest Double Cheesy Yumburger to the tune of the girl group’s hit song “Pantropiko.” The collaboration between the two big names showcases how their values align on how they both bring joy to everyone while being dedicated to their respective crafts.

The music video has so far garnered over 938,000 views, 17,000 shares, 57,000 reactions and 1,200 comments.

BINI members said they consider this new collaboration with the world-renowned fast food chain as a “dream come true.”

“Siyempre na-excite talaga kami when we found out the good news. Teaming up with Jollibee feels like a dream. It’s a brand that’s just as much fun and as vibrant as we are. Also, being a proud Filipina group, we’re so happy that we get to be a part of the Jollibee fam,” Jhoanna, the leader of BINI, said.

“Jollibee shares our value po of bringing joy to everyone, lalo na we love spending time with our families po; And Jollibee is known for its welcoming and family-oriented atmosphere,” she added.

Aside from the food product and the MV, the girl group’s collaboration with the fast food chain will feature a fusion of food, fun and fandom. This includes a series of special appearances, exclusive content, and a lot of surprises in store for everyone, BLOOM or not.