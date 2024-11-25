‘Head turner’: Honorees at Star Magical Christmas 2024 amuse Pinoys with witty fits

ABS-CBN’s Star Magic artists dazzled in their holiday best as they graced the white carpet at the Star Magical Christmas 2024 event on Sunday, November 24.

Departing from the traditional elegance of the ABS-CBN Ball, the festive evening embraced a whimsical theme, allowing celebrities to showcase creative looks that embodied the Christmas spirit.

Among the scene-stealers was The Nation’s Girl Group BINI, who wowed the audience with their witty Noche Buena-inspired outfits.

The group also earned the prestigious titles of Star Magic, Breakthrough Artist of the Year and Artist of the Year.

Singer Angeline Quinto turned heads with her stunning transformation into Songbird Supreme Mariah Carey.

The singer-actress was also honored as the Life of the Party.

Fans and users took to X to share their reactions to the event:

“Kuhang-kuha ni Ms. Angeline si Mariah Carey,” an X user wrote.

“YES MOTHER ANGELINE QUINTO! SLAY! As Mariah Carey yan [siya], LEZGOW CAMPY QUEEN!!!” another commented.

I was trying to figure out who ! Talaga! It’s The Angeline Quinto in her Mariah Carey fit HEAD TURNER SOFIA#StarMagicalChristmas2024 pic.twitter.com/HGecjsb39V — R⚛️ (@RVKV34) November 24, 2024

“puro ka BINI, maka-kain mo ba yan? ano handa natin sa noche buena?” yung handa sa noche buena: pic.twitter.com/meP4uokRI2 — madi (@bini_madi) November 24, 2024

BINI NOCHE BUENA HSHSJA gwen – candle / placemat

stacey – buko salad

colet – ham

aiah – lechon

jhoanna – fruit

maloi- lumpia

mikha – queso de bola

sheena – soft drinks (coke syempre) BINI JOINS MAGICAL NIGHT#BINIatStarMagicalChristmas2024#BINI @BINI_ph pic.twitter.com/z18lmmJlNm — ً (@snoopjeans) November 24, 2024

“Ganap na ganap ang Bini like wdym mantel nila si Gwen kaya nakapatong sila sa dress niya? small details pero sobrang funny,” an X user posted.

Other honorees included actor Joshua Garcia, who took home the Star Magic Record-Breaking Cinema King 2024 award for his blockbuster hit “Un/Happy For You”, co-starring his ex-girlfriend Julia Barretto.

He was also named Metro’s Best Dressed Celebrity, alongside Jane Oineza, who was recognized as one of the best-dressed ladies of the night.

Additionally, three homegrown talents were celebrated for their loyalty to Star Magic, having been with the Kapamilya talent management arm for two decades.

Actress Sharlene San Pedro, actor-turned-politician Nash Aguas, and child-star-turned-theater-actor CJ Navato received the 20-Year Loyalty awards.

Actor Gerald Anderson, who recently went viral for braving floodwaters to rescue people affected by Super Typhoon Carina, was presented with the Star Magic Valor Award for his courageous actions.

The Star Magical Christmas is one of the annual events organized by the Kapamilya talent management arm.

Earlier this year, other memorable celebrations included the Star Magical Prom and the Star Magic: Hot Summer Party.