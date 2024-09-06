BLOOMs urged to donate extra sanitary pads amid BINI photocard promo

BINI fans, called BLOOMs, were asked to donate feminine products to evacuation centers or communities affected by Severe Tropical Storm Enteng (international name: Yagi) amid hoarding concerns following a brand’s promo.

An online user on the X (formerly Twitter) platform on Thursday, September 5 posted a picture of a tarpaulin featuring a napkin’s ongoing promo in which buyers can get a free BINI photocard.

Until November 30 of this year, they can get a photocard for every receipt purchase worth P200 of participating Modess Ultra Thin products.

The Modess Ultra Thin variation is a feminine napkin that the brand said is “designed to look invisible and feel lightweight without compromising protection.”

It said it is for women who do not want visible sanitary pads.

The brand said that BINI fans can get the complete photocards of each member.

The promotion expectedly gained buzz among BLOOMs, the fandom name of the “Nation’s Girl Group,” who admitted to buying as many feminine products as possible to get a photocard.

“Ready na ko pumakyaw ng BINI Modess,” a Facebook user wrote on Friday, September 6.

“Buti na lang may kapatid akong babae, makakabili ng BINI Modess,” another user wrote.

“Kung totoo man ‘to. Kahit hindi itong brand ang gamit ko, bibili ako talaga,” a different Pinoy commented.

“‘Di ako hiyang sa Modess pero pipilitin ko na bumili dahil sa photobini HAHAHAHA,” another user quipped.

Some reminded female BLOOMs that they could donate their extra purchase to evacuation centers housing “Enteng” victims.

“If you hoard this, please don’t,” an online user said.

Get your photocards and donate the napkins to The Napkin Project by Ar. Jasline Reyes @HeyItsJasReyes, [who] heads donations of sanitary napkin products to evacuation centers during times of typhoons and disasters, [especially] these times. #EntengPH,” the user wrote.

If you hoard this, please don’t. Get your photocards and donate the napkins to The Napkin Project by Ar. Jasline Reyes @HeyItsJasReyes, which heads donations of sanitary napkin products to evacuation centers during times of typhoons and disasters esp these times. #EntengPH https://t.co/xaWRVjOOC9 — The Old Bldg Sh*t Nerd (@onechitect) September 6, 2024

Another online user compiled a list of “women shelters” where fans can donate their extra purchases.

This is real pala, anyways, here are the list of women shelters where we can donate the napkin if ever mag ho hoard kayo! It is better na I donate since it only have 3 years shelf life. https://t.co/xU6ibGwLWV — maya (@binibini_bloomx) September 5, 2024

“If true talaga ‘to and you guys are planning to buy all those pads mainly for the photocards, I highly suggest din for all of you to donate the pads to women refuge [or] shelters! Super big help din siya,” another online user wrote.

Metro Manila and several provinces of Luzon and Visayas suffered flash floods, severe flooding, landslides, and heavy rains brought by “Enteng” and the enhanced southwest monsoon (habagat) earlier this week.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said that 16 individuals lost their lives as of Friday, September 6.

The council said the majority of the victims were from the Calabarzon region, where areas with high elevations like Antipolo City experienced landslides and flash floods.

“Enteng” was the country’s fifth tropical cyclone for the year and the first one for September.

State weather bureau PAGASA said three tropical cyclone-like vortices could develop within the Philippine Area Responsibility for the next two weeks following its exit.