Boat for floodwaters? Bus line’s watercraft pics earn online buzz

A boat for floodwaters?

A bus line got Filipinos intrigued after it posted pictures of a boat painted with its company name and logo on Facebook.

Victory Liner on Thursday, September 5 shared images of a small boat with paddles complete with its name and signature colors.

It was captioned with the following:

“Pag maulan, kailangan safe at laging handa. Umulan at umaraw, may byahe po ang Victory Liner.”

“#rainclass (ordinary, no aircon)”

The bus line also posted the following Facebook status: “Victory Liner, Inc. is thinking about doing something different.”

The post has garnered 31,000 likes and reactions, 1,600 comments and 6,600 shares so far.

It earned various reactions from Pinoys, with some encouraging the company to pursue the idea.

“Think about it, Victory Liner,” a Facebook user commented.

“Nice idea,” another user wrote.

“Wow! To the rescue talaga ang Victory Liner,” a different Pinoy commented.

It was noticed by the bus line, which responded: “Mabuhay! Narito po si Victory Liner, umulan man o bumagyo ihahatid po namin kayo [smiling face emoji]. Ingat po kayo.”

Others commented that it is apt in Metro Manila, which recently suffered flooding due to the onslaught of Severe Tropical Storm Enteng (international name: Yagi) and the enhanced southwest monsoon or habagat.

“Ayus ‘to ah, biyaheng Manila na laging binabaha,” a Facebook user wrote.

“Magkano España to Sampaloc,” another user quipped, referring to areas in the City of Manila prone to floods.

“Tama, mag-donate kayo ng ganyan sa NCR [National Capital Region],” commented a different Pinoy.

There are no other posts indicating if Victory Liner would seriously pursue the initiative.

NCR and several provinces in Luzon and Visayas suffered flash floods, severe flooding, landslides and heavy rains when “Enteng” crossed the country’s Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) earlier this week.

Areas with high elevation like Antipolo City in the Rizal province also suffered from raging floods and landslides.

The death toll from the effects of Enteng has reached 15 as of Wednesday, September 4, according to the Office of Civil Defense.

Meanwhile, there are still 21 individuals reported missing.

Enteng was the fifth tropical cyclone in the country for this year and is the first one for September.

State weather bureau PAGASA said three tropical cyclone-like vortices could develop within the PAR for the next two weeks following Enteng’s exit.