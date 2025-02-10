‘Palaweños need help’: Donation drives launched amid severe flooding in Palawan

Calls for donations to support residents affected by the severe flooding in Palawan were launched online as heavy rains poured over the island province for days.

The Palawan chapter of the Philippine Red Cross (PRC) launched a donation drive on Monday, February 10, to assist the province and its city, Puerto Princesa, as floodwaters submerge several barangays and parts of the city.

The non-profit organization said that several families remain in evacuation centers due to the flooding caused by the intense downpour of rain.

The PRC Palawan said it is accepting both in-kind and monetary donations to help those severely affected by the calamity.

Monetary donations can be sent to the chapter’s bank account at the Philippine National Bank (PNB) under the account name “Philippine Red Cross Palawan” using the following account number: 148810010515

Meanwhile, the PRC said that Palaweños affected by the floodwaters are in need of the following food supplies and hygiene kit essentials:

FOOD SUPPLIES

Instant Noodles

Rice

Canned Goods

Coffee

Sugar

HYGIENE KIT ESSENTIALS

Alcohol

Sanitary Napkins

Toothbrush

Toothpaste

Tissue

Soap

Donations of spare slippers and beddings are also welcome.

PRC Palawan said in-kind donations can be dropped off at its headquarters, located at the corner of J. Valencia St. and H. Mendoza St., in front of the Palawan National School.

The Philippine Society of Mechanical Engineers, Inc. (PSME) Palawan chapter also launched a donation drive to help those in need.

Those interested in donating cash can scan a QR code uploaded on its page.

“Our community is facing a crisis. Days of non-stop rain have caused severe flooding in Puerto Princesa, and many families are in urgent need of assistance,” the organization said.

“Every contribution, big or small, will go a long way in bringing relief to those in need. Your kindness will make a difference in the lives of those who need it most,” it added.

The Parish of St. Joseph Husband of Mary in Narra, Palawan also said that it will prepare hot meals for flood victims in the area.

Those who wish to help can donate the following to the parish:

Canned goods or noodles

Water

Medicine and hygiene kits

Diaper for babies

“In times of calamity, your generosity makes a difference. Your kindness matters now more than ever,” it said.

Severe flooding

Pictures and videos of areas submerged in floodwaters, including Puerto Princesa City, have been circulating online as the province endures torrential downpours brought by the shear line and the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ).

The shear line is a boundary where warm winds from the Pacific Ocean meet cool air from the northeast monsoon (amihan), triggering rainfall.

Meanwhile, the ITCZ is a zone where northeast winds from the Northern Hemisphere converge with southern winds from the Southern Hemisphere, bringing cloudy skies and rain showers.

Reports said residents of Puerto Princesa City have experienced floodwaters reaching nearly chest level due to the continuous downpour.

Farm animals were also not spared from flooding.

Reports said that animals, such as ducks and carabaos, have drowned and died in Barangay Plaridel, Aborlan, due to the rising floodwaters.

More fields in the town were also submerged by the floodwaters.

Apart from the PRC, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) has also deployed resources to rescue residents trapped in floodwaters.

Reports said several roads have become impassable, disrupting transportation and trapping residents in their homes.

Classes and work at schools have been suspended to ensure the safety of students and employees.

At least 151 families were evacuated from eight barangays in Puerto Princesa City due to the persistent rains.

Eight portions of city roads and two bridges were also damaged by the overflowing floodwaters.

Some parts of Rizal Avenue, one of the city’s main thoroughfares, were similarly not spared from the floodwaters.

A male resident said that such flooding had never occurred before.

“This flooding in Bancao-Bancao really surprised us — before, it never reached the road, but now, it has already reached Rizal Avenue. In lower areas, it’s already waist-deep,” the resident was quoted in a report by the Daily Tribune.

Bancao-Bancao, an area in downtown Puerto Princesa near the old airport, experienced waist-deep flooding.

Sonny Pajarilla of PAGASA’s Puerto Princesa Station said that rain is expected to continue pouring until Tuesday, February 11.

He added that what the city experienced was a “record-breaking event” in terms of rainfall.

“The rain we had earlier is classified as torrential rain — it was extremely heavy. 150 millimeters in just three hours — because of the enormous amount of rainfall, the reaction time was short, leading to severe flooding,” Pajarilla said on Friday, February 7.

“This is a record-breaking event because today’s rain has surpassed the previous highest February record of 141 millimeters on February 15, 2012,” he added.

As of Monday, February 10, PAGASA weather specialist Ana Clauren-Jorda said that around 200 millimeters of rainfall had been recorded in Palawan.

The Office of the Civil Defense has convened an emergency operation center in the province to expedite rescue operations in flood-hit areas.

It said this includes the PCG, the Bureau of Fire Protection, the Puerto Princesa Police Office, and the Marine Battalion.

These teams will continue to conduct rescue operations.

Rescue vehicles and equipment are also on standby for deployment.