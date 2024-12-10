Are two ‘strong’ tropical cyclones headed for Visayas, Mindanao?

No strong tropical cyclones are expected to make landfall in Visayas and Mindanao for now.

ABS-CBN resident meteorologist Ariel Rojas said this in response to a social media post claiming that two ‘strong tropical cyclones’ would make landfall in Visayas and Mindanao.

The post also included a satellite image showing two weather disturbances.

It claimed that the weather disturbances were tropical cyclones “Querubin” and”Romina,” alleging that they could possibly form within the Intertropical Convergence Zone located east of Mindanao.

While the post reminded Filipinos to follow state weather bureau PAGASA for updates, its claims about “strong” weather disturbances were false.

Rojas said there are currently no active tropical cyclones in the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR), although the next names on the list are “Querubin” and “Romina.”

FACT CHECK: Wala pang mga bagyong Querubin at Romina, hindi tulad ng kumakalat sa social media. Pero totoong Querubin at Romina ang susunod sa listahan ng mga bagyo para sa taong 2024. pic.twitter.com/9T3weMaBVl — Ariel Rojas (@arielrojasPH) December 9, 2024

He also said that the post used an old satellite image showing Tropical Depression Butchoy and Super Typhoon Carina that affected the country last July.

“Minanipula ito at pinalitan ang labels,” Rojas noted.

Ang satellite image na ginamit sa post ay kuha sa mga bagyong Butchoy at Carina noong Hulyo. Minanipula ito at pinalitan ang labels. pic.twitter.com/Mhx0eUwlil — Ariel Rojas (@arielrojasPH) December 9, 2024

According to PAGASA’s Tropical Cyclone Threat Potential Forecast as of December 9, no tropical cyclones will affect the country until December 15.

However, there is a low to medium chance that a tropical cyclone will form by December 16 to 22 and traverse the direction towards the Visayas and the Southern Luzon area.

Meanwhile, the combined effects of the shear line, northeast monsoon or amihan, and the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) are bringing rain and overcast skies nationwide on Tuesday, December 10.

Shear line refers to the area where cold air from the amihan converges with the easterlies or warm winds from the Pacific Ocean.

The ITCZ, on the other hand, refers to the belt near the equator where the trade winds of the Northern and Southern Hemisphere meet. It is also considered the breeding ground of tropical cyclones.

Amihan, meanwhile, refers to the cold winds from the northeast that bring rains over the eastern parts of the country. It is also associated with the “-ber” months because of its cool and dry air.