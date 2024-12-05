Did Rico Blanco have prior knowledge of Maris Racal and Anthony Jennings’ relationship?

Did singer-songwriter Rico Blanco comment on the issue between his ex-girlfriend Maris Racal and her love team partner, Anthony Jennings?

Social media posts of a quote card claiming to have come from the musician tricked some Filipinos into thinking that Rico had aired his thoughts about Maris and Anthony’s alleged leaked conversations.

The post claimed the singer had “known” about their connection before.

The quote cards reads:

“For the record, dati ko pa ‘to alam e. I can feel the change in Maris, naging cold siya nung makatrabaho niya si Toning. Maris was really naughty with me, especially when she was alone with me. Everything changed when Toning came into her life.”

“‘Yung sigla niya na kasama ako, nawala. Her playfulness was gone. I don’t know what happened, and I was really confused. That’s when she asked me to let her be free, saying she wanted to explore kasi bata pa raw siya. And today, everything finally makes sense. Thank you, Jamela. Now I can sleep in peace.”

Some Facebook accounts claimed it was Rico’s comment on the MaThon issue.

It also reached a discussion forum, where an online user asked how such a post “went viral.”

Typing some of the phrases into a search engine does not lead to any legitimate reports or interviews where Rico Blanco claims he knew about MaThon.

His Instagram, Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) accounts do not have any posts indicating that he actually said those words.

Last July, Maris revealed that she and Rico were no longer together after dating for five years.

She made the revelation a “few weeks” after the actual breakup, saying that she was “scared” that announcing it would make it “real.”

Meanwhile, some of the earliest messages between Maris and Anthony had taken place in June, based on the screenshots posted by his ex-girlfriend, Jamela “Jam” Villanueva.

Maris previously took the blame for her breakup with Rico, saying that she was “mainly” the “issue.”

She also mentioned earlier that Anthony, her onscreen partner, was “out of the picture” in the split.

Maris and Anthony first worked together as a pair for “Can’t Buy Me Love,” with their onscreen chemistry becoming a hit among Filipinos.

Their chemistry as a love team has since scored them various endorsement deals with different brands and new projects like “Incognito” and “And the Breadwinner Is.”