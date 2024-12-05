MaThon keeps Filipinos hooked late into the night on December 3, says Google Data

It’s official.

Data from Google Search revealed that the MaThon love team kept Filipinos up at night from Tuesday, December 3, to early Wednesday, December 4.

Actors Maris Racal and Anthony Jennings became the talk of the internet after Jamela “Jam” Villanueva shared alleged screenshots of their private conversations late Tuesday.

The screenshots dated back as early as June.

Alleged flirty and suggestive messages were exchanged between the actors, who were first paired in the “Can’t Buy Me Love” series.

Jam also shared alleged photos of Maris and Anthony kissing during a trip, claiming that it “shattered” her heart.

Based on the screenshots, the actor admitted to Jam that he had kissed his co-star Maris at a party, despite being in a relationship with Jam for nearly seven years.

Jam posted the screenshots days after Anthony confirmed in a media interview that their breakup had occurred “months” earlier.

During the interview, Anthony declared that he was only “friends” with Maris, adding that he wished such issues would “stop.”

Jam started posting the screenshots on her Instagram Stories hours before midnight on Tuesday.

The issue spilled over the following day, based on data from Google Trends.

The tech firm said that the search term “Maris Racal” particularly trended online, scoring a 100 in the Philippines just before 1 a.m. on Wednesday.

Google Trends said this indicated that Filipinos were searching for the actress’ name the most on Google at that time.

It added that search interest in the actress remained high throughout Wednesday morning.

Meanwhile, the search term “Anthony Jennings” peaked in the Philippines with a score of 75 at 12:40 a.m. on Wednesday, indicating a strong interest among Pinoys.

Google Trends stated that Maris and Anthony quickly surpassed the search interest in South Korea, which experienced a surprise declaration of martial law by President Yoon Suk-Yeol late Tuesday evening.

READ: South Korea President Yoon declares martial law | South Korea’s President Yoon reverses martial law after lawmakers defy him

As of this writing, neither of the actors has issued a statement regarding the alleged leaked conversation screenshots.

