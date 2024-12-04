Vet offers free ‘kapon’ for cats named ‘Maris’ and ‘Anthony’ as Christmas promo

A veterinarian known for offering affordable neutering and spaying services is inviting owners of cats named “Maris” and “Anthony” to avail of the service for free.

Veterinarian Gab Almera, also known on Facebook as “Doc Gab,” capitalized on the viral “MaThon” love team, which gained attention following recent revelations by actor Anthony Jennings‘ ex-girlfriend.

MaThon is a portmanteau of Maris Racal and Anthony, whose on-screen chemistry in “Can’t Buy Me Love” became a hit among Filipinos.

Jam Villanueva, Anthony’s ex-girlfriend of nearly seven years, shared screenshots of MaThon outside of work, including flirty messages and photos of them kissing during a trip.

Her revelation comes days after the actor declared that he and Maris were just “friends” and that he and Jam had broken up months earlier.

The revelation has made Maris and Anthony trending on social media, with some entities like OPM band The Itchyworms posting about the issue.

RELATED: Allusion to leaked MaThon messages? The Itchyworms catches attention with ‘Beer’ post

Doc Gab took advantage of the hot topic and said he is offering free neutering and spaying services to cat owners with companions named “Maris” or “Anthony.”

“Christmas Promo! Libreng Kapon buong December sa mga pusa na may pangalang ‘Maris’ at ‘Anthony,'” he wrote on Wednesday, December 4.

Doc Gab’s post has earned 14,000 reactions, 1,900 shares, and over 820 comments so far.

In the comments section, the veterinarian added a disclaimer, saying that cat owners must show “proof” that their pets were named as such before the issue between MaThon trended.

“NOTE: Kailangan po magpakita ng patunay na ‘Maris’ at ‘Anthony’ ang matagal ng pangalan ng pusa ninyo,” he wrote.

Doc Gab also encouraged qualified pet owners to register their cats in their upcoming neuter events this month.

Last February, Doc Gab and his team ran an “Ipakapon Si Ex” program, which gave pet owners a chance to name a cat to be neutered after their former partner.

“Because some things just shouldn’t breed and multiply,” his team quipped before.

Spaying or neutering animals, especially strays, controls overpopulation and contributes to them having longer and healthier lives.

They are also less prone to displaying behavioral and temperament issues, compared to their unaltered counterparts.

ALSO READ: ‘Ipakapon si ex’: Community spay event allows naming cats after ex-lovers