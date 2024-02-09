‘Ipakapon si ex’: Community spay event allows naming cats after ex-lovers

People can seize the opportunity to name a cat after their former lover this month by sponsoring the feline’s spay or neuter surgery and vaccination.

The team of veterinarian Gab Almera or “Doc Gab,” who offers low-cost veterinary services to communities, said that they will run a “Ipakapon si ‘Ex’” program from February 14 to 29 to celebrate the month of love.

The Valentine’s Day promo will give people a chance to name a cat after their ex in exchange for sponsoring the animal’s spay or neuter surgery and anti-rabies vaccination for P500.

“Because some things just shouldn’t breed and multiply,” the team of Almera quipped in a Facebook post.

The spay and neuter initiative will benefit both rescue and stray cats.

People also have the option to choose the event location where they would like to sponsor a cat.

“Perhaps we have an event where your ‘ex’ lives,” the team of Almera quipped in their announcement.

The spay and neuter events will happen in several parts of Cavite, Muntinlupa, Las Piñas, Pasig, Marikina, Parañaque, Laguna, Rizal, Pampanga, Nueva Ecija, La Union and Pangasinan.

“Spread love, not the increasing counts of neglected stray cats. We should not let them roam free with their balls and eggs intact (just like your ‘ex’),” Almera’s team said with emojis of a face-with-hand-over-mouth and a laughing face.

“Consider this as a revenge whilst promoting a greater cause for our community,” their post added.

Once the surgery and the vaccination are done, they will post a picture of the cat with the name of the sponsor’s ex.

“Hindi po [pwedeng] gamitin ang name na ‘Gab’, isip na lang kayo ng iba,” it quipped in the comments, referring to their veterinarian.

“Hindi po [pwede] isama picture ng ex ninyo, first-name lang po nila, ma’am/ser, baka ma-report ang page namin,” it added with a crying emoji.

A Facebook user jokingly requested for the team to release the most common name of an ex that emerged in the event so they could “take note” of the “red flag.”

“Noted po,” the team of Almera responded with an emoji of a memo.

Spaying or neutering animals, especially strays, controls overpopulation and contributes to them having longer and healthier lives.

They are also less prone to displaying behavioral and temperament issues, compared to their unaltered counterparts.

Similarly, spayed or neutered cats are less likely to wander and pick fights with other animals.

A cat can have a heat cycle from three to 15 days for three or more times in a year.