Maris Racal returns to social media with announcement of new song which ‘healed’ her

“I’m back.”

This was what actress-singer Maris Racal told her followers after a social media hiatus following the controversial leak of her conversations with onscreen pair, Anthony Jennings, last month.

The 27-year-old artist on Thursday, January 16, announced that she would release a new song, “Perpektong Tao,” on Friday.

Maris made the announcement by initially greeting her followers and then sharing some thoughts about writing the song.

“Hi, FB [Facebook]. I’m back,” she wrote with a smiling emoji.

“Writing this song healed me in ways I never thought possible,” the actress-singer said.

“It was born from a journey through pain, regret, and the courage to seek forgiveness, a reminder that even in our darkest moments, we can find light,” Maris said.

“I’m sharing this with the world, hoping it resonates with those who need it most,” she concluded.

She also posted it on her Instagram account and shared an IG Story version of it with the text, “Hi. I’m back.”

Last December, Maris became a trending topic when her conversations with Anthony were leaked by his ex-girlfriend, Jam Villanueva.

The messages contained flirty and suggestive texts.

The leak came days after Anthony had told reporters that he and Jam were no longer together and that he and Maris were just “friends.”

Maris later admitted that she ended her relationship with her longtime boyfriend, singer-songwriter Rico Blanco, after realizing she was developing feelings for her onscreen partner.

Anthony, meanwhile, apologized to the actress and Jam.

Maris deactivated her million-strong Facebook page following the controversy. She also went silent on Instagram and the X (formerly Twitter) platform.

By December 16, her Facebook page was already restored, although it did not yet contain new posts.

Maris’ 2022 hit, “Ate Sandali,” also went viral amid the controversy.

The pop track talks about not falling for a guy’s empty romantic advances.

