Maris Racal’s 2024 resolution resurfaces amid issue with Anthony Jennings

Filipinos resurfaced the New Year’s resolution of actress Maris Racal for 2024 about letting go of “stress” amid the issue surrounding her and onscreen partner Anthony Jennings.

The actress and her love team partner trended on social media after alleged screenshots of their conversations containing flirty and suggestive messages were leaked by Anthony’s ex-girlfriend, Jam Villanueva.

Alleged photos of Maris and Anthony kissing during a trip were also posted, which Jam said “shattered” her heart.

Jam also uploaded a screenshot of a conversation where the actor admitted to supposedly making out with Maris despite dating Jam.

The leak prompted the actors to trend on Google. It also caused entities like veterinarian “Doc Gab” and a morning show to post references alluding to the topic.

Meanwhile, some Filipinos looked back on a post reporting on the actress’ New Year’s resolution for 2024 amid the controversy.

On Dec. 31, 2023, Maris posted a video on her Instagram Broadcast Channel declaring her resolution.

“Hi, I’m Maris Racal. At sa taong 2024, iiwanan ko na lahat ng stress,” she said.

The actress then ran away from the camera and waved back, but later returned when she was almost out of sight.

“Kakapagod pala,” she said when she returned and then turned off the video.

On Jan. 1, 2024, she also wrote the following on her IG Broadcast Channel: “Hindi na ako OA [overacting] sa 2025. Promise!!”

“Hot mysterious girl sa 2024,” Maris added.

The actress then added a tired face emoji.

On Dec. 31, 2023, the Pilipino Star Ngayon Digital reported Maris’ 2024 resolution and posted some screengrabs of her video on Facebook.

The post has received 353,000 laughing reactions, 7,200 shares and over 870 comments, with some Filipinos looking back on the post amid the recent controversy surrounding the actress and her onscreen partner.

“Mukhang may humahabol, Maris,” a Pinoy wrote on Wednesday, December 4, referring to the “stress” that the actress said she would run away from.

“Bumalik ka pa kasi e, ayan na [‘yung] stress, saluhin mo lahat,” another user wrote on Wednesday, referring to the part in the video where Maris was running away from the camera.

“Dapat ‘di ka na bumalik, hahahahaha,” another Pinoy commented on Thursday, December 5, referring to the same part where Maris ran away from the camera.

As of Thursday, Maris has reportedly deactivated her Facebook page following the controversy.

Neither she nor Anthony has addressed the issue so far.