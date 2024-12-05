Morning show lauds Mariz Umali for loyalty amid trending MaThon love team

A morning show on the Kapuso network leveraged the trending MaThon love team to promote its program and one of its television presenters.

MaThon, a portmanteau of the names of Maris Racal (Ma) and Anthony Jennings (Thon), recently went viral after his ex-girlfriend of nearly seven years posted alleged screenshots of the love team’s conversations outside work.

Jam Villanueva shared some of the supposed messages exchanged between the actors, which featured them flirting. There were also photos of the two sharing a kiss during a trip.

Anthony also admitted to making out with his co-star despite dating Jam.

Jam’s revelation came days after the actor declared that he and Maris were just “friends” and that he and Jam had broken up months earlier.

MaThon previously caught attention when social media users noticed they wore matching “couple shoes” last September.

Maris explained that it was just a “coincidence” that they wore similar shoes, adding that she owned the same pair for years

Jam’s revelation has made Maris and Anthony trend on social media, with some online users like veterinarian “Doc Gab” posting references about the issue.

Meanwhile, “Unang Hirit,” GMA Network’s long-running morning show, also took the opportunity to laud one of its broadcast journalists.

It featured news anchor and host Mariz Umali in its social media posts on Wednesday, December 4, with the caption:

“MARIZ, LOYAL SA UNANG HIRIT!”

“Araw-araw tumutok sa inyong pambansang morning show kung saan 25 taong laging una ka sa balita, serbisyo, at saya– #UnangHirit!”

The post garnered 128,000 reactions, 11,000 shares and 2,300 comments so far on Facebook.

It has also reached viral status on the X (formerly Twitter) platform with 2,900 likes.

The post amused Filipinos who got the reference.

“Sana all LOYAL,” a Facebook user wrote with a grinning emoji.

“Hahaha ang shadyyy,” another online user commented.

“Hahaha, witty! GMA News, GMA Network, Good job po, Ms. Mariz Umali, and more powers,” wrote another user.

“[Uy] galing [niyo diyan], Unang hirit,” a different Pinoy commented.

Mariz also shared her reaction to the post on Instagram with the text:

Mananatiling loyal sa @unanghirit… Loyal sa @24oras

Loyal sa @gmanews

Loyal sa @gmanetwork

Loyal na Kapuso

Loyal sa pamilya

Loyal [syempre] kay @raffytima

At Loyal na Loyal sa Panginoon

She has been married to Raffy Tima, a fellow Kapuso reporter, for 12 years already.

Mariz began her career with the Kapuso network immediately after completing her collegiate studies at the University of the Philippines Diliman.

She has been with GMA since 2001, covering hard news and real-time events.

Mariz showed a lighter side of herself when she joined the “Unang Hirit” family in 2019.