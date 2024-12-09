Maris Racal’s 2022 song ‘Ate Sandali’ goes viral amid real-life drama

A 2022 song by actress-singer Maris Racal landed on the trending spot of a music streaming service’s viral tracks playlist for Philippine-based users.

This, amid the leaked screenshots of the actress’ conversations with onscreen partner, Anthony Jennings, of the MaThon love team.

Jam Villanueva, the actor’s ex-girlfriend, on December 3 posted screenshots of messages between Maris and Anthony which contained flirty and suggestive texts.

The leak happened days after Anthony confirmed his breakup with Jam, his girlfriend of “nearly seven years,” and declared that he and Maris were just “friends” despite speculations.

Maris later admitted to breaking up with her five-year boyfriend, singer-songwriter Rico Blanco, after realizing that she was developing feelings for her co-star.

She also insisted that Anthony kept telling her he and Jam were no longer dating, hence her messages to him. Her glam team backed this up with their own testimonies.

Maris apologized to Jam, the people who were hurt, and her supporters who were shocked at the messages.

Anthony also issued a brief apology to Maris and Jam, as well as those he hurt and those who became involved in the controversy.

‘Ate Sandali’

Amid the trending issue, the actress’ single from her “Ate Sandali” album in 2022 appeared on Spotify Philippines‘ “Viral 50” playlist.

This was reported by an account monitoring Filipino music in charts.

The @allchartsPH account said that her single, also titled “Ate Sandali,” is on the 6th spot of Spotify’s “Viral 50 – Philippines” playlist.

The playlist shows a “daily update of the most viral tracks right now” in the Philippines.

Maris Racal’s “Ate Sandali” enters the top 10 of Spotify PH Viral Songs chart at #6. pic.twitter.com/zcgbtxaXbG — allchartsPH 🇵🇭 (@allchartsPH) December 9, 2024

The song is a pop track that talks about not falling for a guy’s empty romantic advances.

It was written by Maris and produced by Rico, the founder of her label Balcony Entertainment.

The actress previously said that “Ate Sandali” was influenced by the pop styles of Lady Gaga, K-pop artists, and the music of TikTok.

She added that the track was written when she and her sister were going through heartbreak.

“Lyrically, it’s a song about empowering women in general. I literally wrote it during a time when both my sister and I were literally heartbroken, so it’s definitely one of those songs that I hope can also spread the message to all women out there,” Maris said before.

Rico previously said he was “blown away” at how Maris has a collection of songs she had written herself on guitar and piano.

The actress said she grew up “pretty much surrounded by music.”