Maris Racal addresses viral ‘couple shoes’ pic with Anthony Jennings

Actress Maris Racal addressed speculations about a viral photo of her and actor Anthony Jennings wearing matching rubber shoes while sitting together.

The onscreen pair earned buzz in September after internet personality and self-confessed scammer Xian Gaza commented on a picture of them.

It featured Maris and Anthony sitting on a building’s stairs.

Xian noticed their similar footwear and allegedly said they wore “couple shoes.”

He also concluded that they were “in a relationship to each other” because best friends, according to him, do not wear matching shoes.

The two wore Adidas Samba shoes.

The picture is a screengrab of a video that was posted on Facebook, which featured Maris and Anthony accompanied by actors Richard Gutierrez and Barbie Imperial.

The Facebook user who uploaded it included the hashtags “#Bari” and “#Puglia.”

Bari, the capital of Puglia, is known as an Italian port city.

Months later, Maris finally spoke up about the rumored “couple shoes” in an interview with reporters.

“Actually, nagkataon lang talaga na same kami ng shoes. Natawa na lang nga ako sa nangyari, kasi nagkataon lang talaga na ‘yun ‘yung sapatos namin,” the actress said in a video posted by entertainment journalist MJ Marfori.

“Matagal na akong may ganoong sapatos. Like, three years ago na ‘yon or two,” she added. “Nagkasabay lang talaga.”

Maris and Anthony were first paired in ABS-CBN’s romance series “Can’t Buy Me Love,” where their onscreen chemistry immediately became a hit among viewers and social media users following viral snippets of their scenes uploaded by Netflix Philippines.

The two, known mononymously as “MaThon” (Maris and Anthony), have since appeared together in endorsements like Mang Inasal and Coca-Cola.

Both are set to appear in the upcoming Kapamilya action series “Incognito,” along with Richard, Daniel Padilla, Ian Veneracion, and Baron Geisler.

Last July, Maris clarified that Anthony was not involved in her breakup with OPM singer-songwriter Rico Blanco, with whom she had a five-year relationship before.

She said that her onscreen partner was “out of the picture” and that she was “mainly” the “issue” in terms of her and Rico’s relationship.