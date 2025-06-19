Jadaone reveals Piolo Pascual refused to accept talent fee in new role

Filmmaker Antoinette Jadaone revealed that veteran actor Piolo Pascual refused talent fees for his role as a pastor in her coming-of-age film “Sunshine.”

The director on Monday, June 16 reposted a snippet from the film which showed the character of Piolo, Pastor Jaime.

“‘Yung pastor niyong manipulator ang atake. Like Father, like son yarn?” film production company Project 8 Projects said on the X (formerly Twitter) platform.

Antoinette shared the snippet in her account and shared a fun fact.

“Sir Piolo said yes agad-agad after reading the script. Ayaw din niya tumanggap ng tf [talent fee],” she said with a face-holding-back tears emoji.

“Nag-abot kami pa-secret sa handler, pero ayaw talaga ni sir tanggapin,” the director added.

fact: sir piolo said yes agad-agad after reading the script. ayaw din niya tumanggap ng tf 🥹 nag-abot kami pa-secret sa handler pero ayaw talaga ni sir tanggapin https://t.co/9IyxKuDKuJ — Toñet (@tonetjadaone) June 16, 2025

“Sunshine” is a film which tells the story of a young gymnast, Sunshine (Maris Racal), who discovers she is pregnant just before trying out for the national team.

On her way to buy illegal abortion drugs, she comes across a mysterious girl who seems to know more about her than she knows herself.

Apart from Maris and Piolo, the movie also stars Elijah Canlas, Jennica Garcia, Meryll Soriano, and Xyriel Manabat.

“Sunshine” will premiere in SM Cinemas nationwide on July 23.

The movie made its world premiere at last year’s Toronto International Film Festival and won the Crystal Bear at the 75th Berlin International Film Festival (Berlinale) last February.