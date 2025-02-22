Who’s who: Artists honored at The Official Philippines Chart launch

The most important names in the Philippine music industry gathered for the launch of The Official Philippines Chart on Wednesday, February 19.

The Official Philippines Chart is an industry-backed weekly music chart showcasing the top-performing tracks from local and international artists in the country based on streaming across all major platforms. It seeks to legitimize an artist’s reach, potential and popularity in the ever-expanding digital landscape.

It combines streams from global platforms Apple Music, Deezer, Spotify and YouTube, while the chart is operated by The International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI) and is built on data prepared by BMAT, in accordance with IFPI’s global charts principles and methodologies.

Several artists celebrated the launch at Clubhouse Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City.

Among the artists who graced the red carpet for The Official Philippines Chart were Benj Pangilinan, dwta, Jayda, Over October, Zild Benitez, “Dilaw” singer, Maki, rising Bicolana rapper XYVRL, rapper Al James, among many others.

The star-studded launch event was supported by Philippine Recorded Music Rights Inc. (PRM).

During the launch party, that serves as a testament to the thriving artistry that defined OPM in recent years, the following chart-topping talents were recognized:

Arthur Nery

Cup Of Joe

BINI

Dionela

Maki

TJ Monterde

Flow G

Al James

Ben&Ben

Hev Abi

They earned a spot in the Top 10 Local Songs and Artists of 2024 rankings.

The multi-awarded Nation’s girl group BINI, who captivated the audience with a live performance of their latest hit, “Blink Twice,” was named Top Local Artist of the Year.

“Being recognized as Top Local Artist of the Year only helps us to strive even harder to put Filipino music on the global stage,” the eight-piece girl group said.

“This all started with a dream. We never imagined reaching this point, where we are given such a tremendous honor. This achievement is not just ours—it is shared with our dedicated team and management, our families, and of course, our Blooms, who have unwaveringly believed in and supported us. We are truly grateful. Thank you so much!” they added.

Meanwhile, singer-songwriter TJ won the Top Local Song of the Year honor for his breakout single pop ballad “Palagi,” cementing him as one of the biggest streaming acts of 2024.

TJ just concluded his sold-out three-night concert early this month. He looked back on his success last year, expressing gratitude and humility for the support of his fans.

“This past year has really been phenomenal and inspiring. I’m grateful to all my bituins for growing alongside me over the years. Truly honored to be acknowledged by the The Official Philippines Chart, and I’m incredibly excited for the future of OPM in the years to come!”

Apart from celebrating the artists, the launch party was also marked with performances by Suyen, dwta, Nior, Xyvril and One Click Straight.

Representatives of record labels also graced the Official Philippines Chart launch party to celebrate the music excellence in the Philippines.

They also stressed the importance of charts as a tool to inspire and inform artists, fans and industry stakeholders.

“Numbers don’t lie. They tell a story, a narrative that reflects the hard work, dedication, and passion that our artists pour into their craft every single day. With the transparency and visibility provided by The Official Philippine Charts, we now have a clear picture of who is resonating with our audiences, who is breaking barriers, and who is truly making waves in the music scene. This data is critical; it provides insights that can help us understand the ever-evolving landscape of our industry,” Roslyn Pineda, Sony Music Entertainment Philippines, General Manager and PRM Board Member, said.

“These charts will offer valuable insights and recognition for our local artists, supporting their career growth and reinforcing Philippines’ position as an influential player in the global music scene,” Sarah Ismail, Warner Music Philippines Interim Managing Director and PRM Board Member, also said.

Another PRM Board member, Enzo Valdez, Universal Music Philippines General Manager said they are very excited about the launch of the chart, saying it “will be an important platform to showcase the incredible talent in the Philippines.”

“Having a reliable and accurate measure of the top-performing tracks on a weekly basis is also invaluable to the industry,” he said.

The chart can be accessed by the public on www.officialseacharts.com and the Official SEA Charts Instagram and Facebook channels every Tuesday.

“The Official Philippines Chart is among six Official Charts available on the regional platform, which also includes the Official Indonesia Chart, Official Thailand Chart, Official Vietnam Chart, Official Singapore Chart and Official Malaysia Chart,” the release read.