‘More concerts to come’: Tour requests pour in after TJ Monterde’s post-concert reflection

OPM singer-songwriter TJ Monterde shared a throwback Facebook post about manifesting a solo concert.

The post features a screenshot of his Facebook status on Feb. 19, 2024: “What if — solo con,” concluding it with a thinking face emoji.

A year later, shared that his status came true.

“Posted this status dito sa page exactly a year ago. In one year, binigay lahat ni Lord, sobra sobra pa. I truly believe that God has the ability to compress time, lahat ng desires ng puso mo, kaya niya ibigay sayo pag oras mo na,” TJ wrote.

TJ staged “Sarili Nating Mundo” a three-day soldout concert at the Smart Araneta Coliseum last February 1, 2 and 3.

Many congratulated TJ in hist post, saying he is well-deserving.

“Congrats kuya TJ Monterde deserve mo yan,” a Facebook user wrote.

“Deserve so much,” a Facebook user said.

“God’s perfect time is truly the best,” another commented.

Concert tour requests also flooded the comments section of TJ’s post.

“What if Philippine Arena next? Whaaaaaa,” a fan commented.

“More concert to come po,” another said.

“What if Europe tour?” an online user asked.

“What if buong per province na ang concert,” a Facebook user also said.

The Aurora Music Festival Clark page is optimistic that TJ can stage another concert, this time at the Philippine Arena, dubbed the world’s largest indoor arena with a maximum seating capacity of 55,000.

“We think you can fill out Phil Arena!” it commented on TJ’s post.

On Wednesday, TJ won the Top Local Song of the Year honor at the Official Philippines Chart launch for his breakout single “Palagi”.

During the event, TJ shared that he will be holding a world tour, accompanied by his wife and fellow singer, KZ Tandingan.

— With reports from Janelle Liong