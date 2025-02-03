‘Shot puno’: Clips of Catriona Gray crying during TJ Monterde’s concert go viral

“Shot puno.”

Social media users made this comment after seeing clips of an emotional Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray during the concert of OPM singer TJ Monterde.

The beauty queen attended the sold-out, three-night “Sarili Nating Mundo” concert by TJ at the Smart Araneta Coliseum from February 1 to 3.

Videos of Catriona crying during TJ’s soulful performance of “Hanggang Dito Na Lang” circulated online after fans spotted her emotional reaction.

Reports said that the singer had dedicated his song to those who were said “goodbye” by people they thought would stay with them forever but eventually disappeared.

A camera later zoomed in on Catriona’s face, capturing her emotional reaction along with other concertgoers.

Other videos showed Catriona seated just a few seats away from actor-singer Sam Milby, with whom she had previously deleted an engagement photo.

“Shot puno, @CatrionaGray, sagot ko na San Miguel,” a social media user wrote, referring to the popular Filipino beer brand.

“Shot puno” is an expression usually used in drinking sessions where the individual drinks alcohol from a shot glass.

“GRABE KA TJ, HAHAAHAH, NAPA-RELAPSE ANG ISANG CATRIONA,” a TikTok user commented.

“Kahit Miss Universe ka pa at puso ang nasaktan…” another online user said.

“I can’t see her like that, I became so emotional when I saw her crying,” a different TikTok user commented.

Aside from Catriona, other concertgoers were also seen getting emotional during TJ’s performance.

Catriona and Sam went public with their relationship in 2020 and got engaged in 2023.

In February 2024, their agency, Cornerstone Entertainment, confirmed that the couple was facing “some challenges” in their relationship but was “actively working on resolving” them together.

In November 2024, Catriona and Sam were spotted seated apart on a plane for a series of overseas shows.