Breakup season? Comments as agency admits Catriona Gray, Sam Milby facing ‘challenges’

“Parang malapit na mag-break lahat.”

This was the comment of some Pinoys after Cornerstone Entertainment admitted that couple Sam Milby and Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray are among the latest showbiz lovers whose relationship is facing “some challenges.”

The talent agency on Wednesday, February 28, admitted that while the pair are dealing with issues, they are “actively working on resolving” it together.

“We kindly request that everyone respect their privacy during this time as they navigate through this situation. We appreciate the concern and well-wishes from all those who have shown support to the couple,” Cornerstone Entertainment said in a statement.

It is the talent agency of the pair.

The statement comes amid allegations that the actor and the beauty queen have already called it quits, but continue to remain friends.

Showbiz vlogger Ogie Diaz previously revealed different sources claiming the pair are no longer together as a couple. His sources added that there is still friendship between the two.

Ogie said he would only believe his sources if Sam and Catriona would confirm the rumors themselves.

Earlier this month, the beauty queen stirred break-up speculations when some people noticed that she was no longer wearing her engagement ring from the actor.

RELATED: Catriona Gray tags Sam Milby amid breakup rumors spurred by unworn ring

Actress Isabel Oli eventually shared a photo of her with the pair.

Catriona can be seen holding her close while Sam sits beside the beauty queen.

The two went public with their relationship in 2020 and got engaged in February 2023.

Both had plans to tie the knot this year.

Meanwhile, their talent agency’s statement caused some Filipinos to share their observations about the recent breakups among celebrity couples.

“Anong meron, ba’t parang malapit na mag-break lahat,” a user on the X (formerly Twitter) platform wrote in response to the update.

“Oh, when there’s smoke talaga… idrc [I don’t really care] pero I hope they can resolve it pa, para maiba lang, haha,” another user commented, referencing other showbiz couples who have broken up before.

Other celebrity lovers whose engagement got called off were Bea Alonzo and Dominic Roque.

Kim Jones and Jericho Rosales were also reported to have separated in 2019, although they remain friends.

Sarah Lahbati recently admitted that she and Richard Gutierrez, with whom she has two kids, are not on speaking terms.

Most famous was the breakup of the 11-year KathNiel tandem, which comprised of Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla, who ended their romance in November 2023.

Other pairings that are no longer around include the KimXi, or the tandem of Kim Chiu and Xian Lim, Andrea Brillantes and Ricci Rivero, Cherry Pie Picache and Edu Manzano, and Miles Ocampo and Elijah Canlas, among others.