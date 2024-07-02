‘Fun ‘yun’: Kris Aquino open to do co-hosting duties with Ogie Diaz

Many people have been clamoring for Kris Aquino‘s showbiz comeback after she became inactive for years as she prioritizes her health.

Now that she is faring better than before, is there still a chance for the “Queen of All Media” to reign television once again?

The showbiz personality granted an interview with talent manager and entertainment vlogger Ogie Diaz‘s vlog on June 29 under his “Ogie Diaz Inspires” show.

In the vlog, Kris expressed gratitude to those who have prayed for her recovery, saying that all of their prayers have paid off as her condition has improved.

“Sa akin, I’m holding on to that belief, na bago matapos ‘yung September, nandiyan na ako,” she said, referring to her return to her home country, the Philippines.

“‘Pag ikaw ba, nalagpasan mo ‘tong pagsubok na ito, mare, makikita ba nila at mapapanood ba nila si Kris Aquino sa TV ulit?” Ogie asked.

“Behind the scenes, yes. Hindi na ‘yung front and center kasi I don’t think kaya pa ng katawan ko,” Kris responded.

“Though kung papayagan mo ‘ko, pwede tayong mag-host together,” she added with a smile.

Kris said she could join Ogie’s vlog for “once a week,” adding they could host together.

Ogie runs the “Ogie Diaz Showbiz Update” vlog on YouTube with Mama Loi.

“Para tayong ‘The View.’ Alam mo ‘yung ‘The View’ dito? Whoopi Goldberg, tapos uupo lang sila, tapos mago-opinion na sila, kwentuhan and all. Tapos kung meron silang hot topics, kung ano ‘yung nangyayari sa mundo that time, ‘yun lang,” Kris said.

“The View” is an Emmy award-winning daytime talk show that features a panel of women discussing sociopolitical and entertainment news. It also conducts interviews with personalities like celebrities and politicians.

“Fun ‘yun. Gusto ko lang mag-enjoy kasi gusto ko sa’yo, Ogie, hindi ka mean sa mga tao,” Kris added.

Bimby, her youngest, also described Ogie as “very fair.”

Last year, Kris responded to an online user anticipating her TV comeback following her positive health update at that time.

“I would love to but [I’ve] changed so much, and experienced life’s pain and sorrow,” Kris answered before.

“I’m now a different me with other missions in my mind,” she added.

Before she left showbiz because of her health condition, Kris was known for her extra way of hosting game shows and talk shows with her high energy, witty comments and straightforward remarks.

She was the face of popular shows like “The Buzz,” “Kris TV,” “Game Ka Na Ba” and “Kapamilya, Deal or No Deal.”

Kris is also known for being frank and opinionated, traits not seen in many personalities in the showbiz industry.

