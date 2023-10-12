Is Kris Aquino making a TV comeback? The ‘Queen of All Media’ answers

Will Filipinos see the “Queen of All Media” on television again?

Kris Aquino has been inactive in showbiz since she was diagnosed with several autoimmune diseases starting in 2018.

Following her diagnosis, people began to see less and less of the popular television host and actress, who was also dubbed the “Queen of Horror” or the “Horror Queen of Philippine Cinema” for her performances in landmark box office scare flicks like “Feng Shui” and “Sukob.”

Her last onscreen appearance was in 2018, when she starred in the movie adaptation of Kevin Kwan’s “Crazy Rich Asians” and in the Pinoy romantic comedy “I Love You, Hater” with Joshua Garcia and Julia Barretto.

Although Kris no longer appeared in TV shows or movies after that, she briefly made waves when she became Shopee Philippines‘ brand ambassador for its 11.11 – 12.12 Big Christmas Sale in 2020.

The showbiz personality remained out of the spotlight following her ambassadorship, prioritizing her health and seeking treatments for her autoimmune conditions.

By June 2022, she flew to the United States to receive treatment for her medical condition.

Kris is still abroad but has recently hinted at the possibility of returning to the Philippines soon through an Instagram post.

“Praying more that in 18 to 20 months, [I’ll] reach remission and after 6 months, [I’ll] have my doctors’ clearances and we can go home. [I] miss my sisters, my cousins, my [Philippine] doctors, my close friends, and of course, all of you… It’s already been 16 months,” she said on October 2.

Her Instagram post was filled with comments of support from some Pinoys who wished her a continuous and speedy recovery.

Others, however, were more curious whether there would be a possibility for her to come back on television following her positive health update.

“Pagaling [ka na] Kris at [nang] makabalik [ka na] sa TV show, nakaka-miss ka kasi,” an Instagram user wrote in the comments with a heart emoji.

“I would love to but [I’ve] changed so much, and experienced life’s pain and sorrow,” Kris answered.

“I’m now a different me with other missions in my mind,” she added.

Apart from her acting skills, Kris used to be known for her extra way of hosting TV shows, especially game shows and talk shows.

She was also known for being frank and opinionated, traits not seen in many personalities in the showbiz industry.

