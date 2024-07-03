Ogie Diaz floored by appreciation for interview with Kris Aquino

Showbiz columnist and entertainment vlogger Ogie Diaz brushed off comments comparing him and “King of Talk” Boy Abunda after his interview with Kris Aquino went viral.

On June 29, Ogie uploaded a video on his YouTube channel under his “Ogie Diaz Inspires” show in which he featured the “Queen of All Media” and her youngest son, Bimby Aquino, in the United States.

Titled, “Kris Aquino, nahihirapan na nga ba sa kanyang sakit?,” Ogie had a sit-down with the mother-and-son duo who talked to him about Kris’ medical condition, her new romance and updates about her life.

She also expressed her desire to co-host with the showbiz columnist, saying he is fair and credible in his videos.

Ogie runs his “Ogie Diaz Showbiz Update” vlog on YouTube with Mama Loi, where he reveals scoops and insider information on celebrities.

“Congratulations, Og, kasi lalo kang nagtagumpay and lalong tumunog at nag-ingay ang pangalan mo, and that’s because of credibility,” Kris told him.

She also said she likes Ogie since the latter is “not mean” to people.

Bimby also admitted to watching Ogie’s vlogs and remarked about his “fairness.”

“Tito Ogie, you’re very fair. That’s why I watch you, eh. Kasi fair na fair ka,” he told the showbiz columnist.

Ogie is among the few people who were granted an audience with Kris, who is seeking treatments for her autoimmune diseases in the US.

Some of those who watched Ogie’s interview with the showbiz personality expressed their approval of how he conducted the sit-down.

“To be honest — kahit walang highfalutin words — mas maganda ang interview ni Ogie Diaz kay Kris Aquino [kaysa] kay Boy Abunda. That’s the tweet!” an online user on the X (formerly Twitter) platform said.

The post has gained 3,100 likes so far.

“You’re right. Ogie was not interrupting her,” another user wrote.

“Marunong umintindi at maghintay ng tamang pagkakataon si Ogie bago magsalita. Nakikinig siya at hindi isisingit ang sariling punto,” commented a different Pinoy.

The comments reached Ogie, who thanked those who liked his interview.

“Salamat po sa mga nakagusto ng paraan ko ng pag-interbyu. Pero ‘wag [niyo] po ako ikumpara kay Kuya Boy Abunda,” he wrote with a peace gesture.

“Marami pa po akong kakaining bigas para lang makapantay kay Kuya Boy. Pangarap ko ding maka-Ingles nang diretso, hahaha! Kaya dinadaan ko na lang sa pakikinig sa guest,” Ogie added, referring to his sit-down with Kris and Bimby.

Salamat po sa mga nakagusto ng paraan ko ng pag-interbyu. Pero wag nyo po ako ikumpara kay Kuya Boy Abunda. ✌️Marami pa po akong kakaining bigas para lang makapantay kay Kuya Boy. Pangarap ko ding maka-Ingles nang diretso, hahaha! Kaya dinadaan ko na lang sa pakikinig sa guest. — ogie diaz (@ogiediaz) July 3, 2024

Veteran political journalist Christian Esguerra was among those who reacted to Ogie’s post.

“Sorry. Pero mas magaling ka. You don’t insert yourself and displace the subject in your interview,” he commented with a saluting face emoji.

Boy is a known host and television presenter who hosts talk shows and invites celebrities for personal interviews.

He has been hosting shows since the ’90s.

His late-night program “The Bottomline with Boy Abunda,” which ran from 2009 to 2020, was hailed the Best Talk Show for 2011 at the 16th Asian TV Awards.

Boy was dubbed “Asia’s King of Talk” after the feat.