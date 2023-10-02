Kris Aquino gives health update, clarifies she is not in a relationship

Showbiz personality Kris Aquino gave updates concerning her health and her relationship status in an Instagram post on Monday.

The former actress on October 2 posted a picture of her having blood extraction done and expressed her gratitude to people who have continuously prayed for her recovery.

“THANK YOU for your continued PRAYERS, [I] don’t have my complete blood panel results yet, BUT GUMANDA my inflammatory numbers,” Kris wrote.

She then mentioned that certain conditions of her body improved, citing her C-reactive protein and E-sedimentation rate.

C-reactive protein is a protein the liver produces in the presence of infection or inflammatory disease. Meanwhile, the Erythrocyte sedimentation rate is a test that indirectly measures the level of certain proteins in the blood.

“[I] don’t know what good [I] did, but [I] know [I’m] surviving all the side effects of methotrexate and my biological injectable because God is listening to all your prayers for my healing. #faith,” Kris said in her IG post.

Methotrexate is a type of disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drug that is used to reduce the activity of the immune system for people who have certain conditions.

“Praying more that in 18 to 20 months, [I’ll] reach remission and after 6 months, [I’ll] have my doctors’ clearances and we can go home. [I] miss my sisters, my cousins, my [Philippine] doctors, my close friends, and of course, all of you… It’s already been 16 months,” the “Queen of All Media” said.

Kris is in the United States to seek treatment as she continues to battle at least five autoimmune conditions.

An autoimmune disease is a type of illness in which the person’s own immune system attacks the body’s healthy cells, mistaking them for foreign invaders like bacteria and viruses.

Healthline said that there are more than 80 known autoimmune conditions. Their symptoms often overlap, making them hard to diagnose.

Meanwhile, Kris also gave a brief update about her relationship status after she previously revealed breaking up with Batangas Vice Governor Mark Leviste last July.

It was in 2019 when the politician responded to the former actress’ tongue-in-cheek invitation for single men ages 41 to 55 years old to add her personal Facebook account as a “friend.”

The two eventually sparked dating rumors, with Mark dedicating an audio-visual presentation for her birthday last February.

By July, she said that she did not want to be an “obstacle in [Mark’s] career as a public servant.”

“P.S. My sisters urged me to make my current status very CLEAR. I AM NOT IN A RELATIONSHIP,” Kris said in her latest IG post on Monday.

“We no longer communicate, and my sons and [I] feel more PEACEFUL. No details because [I] value my privacy and respect his, and [I] chose to only give the FACTS that should be addressed,” she added.

“Again, THANK YOU for your compassion to keep me [and] my family in your thoughts and prayers,” the former actress continued.

Mark responded to her IG post by simply commenting, “Thank you.”

Kris already unfollowed him on the image-based platform last month.