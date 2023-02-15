Mark Leviste bares he had AVP made as surprise for Kris Aquino’s birthday

For Kris Aquino‘s birthday, Batangas Vice Governor Mark Leviste sought the help of a photo and video services provider to surprise her with an audio-visual presentation.

The “Queen of All Media” turned 52 years old on February 14, Valentine’s Day.

She celebrated her birthday in the United States where she is currently seeking treatment for her autoimmune conditions.

Kris also posted a quote on her Instagram, which reads: “Distance is just a test to see how far love can travel.”

It was accompanied by updates about her health and her life, as well as a mention of a “very determined man” who she said flew 13 hours “to spend a few days” with her on her birthday.

That man was Mark, who shared a picture with Kris on his own account.

“Made it just in time for your birthday and Valentine’s Day (revolving hearts emoji). It may have taken more than [7,000] miles to be with you, but I wouldn’t have it any other way,” he wrote.

“Although we have been apart, now that we’re together, [it] fills my heart (sparkling heart emoji). It is for this reason, my love and my dear, you will always and forever feel near,” the politician added.

Kris clarified in the comments that while she appreciates Mark’s effort “through the years,” they agreed that “the best foundation for any [and] all relationships is FRIENDSHIP.”

“I know I state with 100% accuracy, you’re my best male friend,” she added.

That did not stop Mark from sharing the AVP he had Nice Print Photography made for Kris’ birthday to the public.

The politician reshared the video on his Instagram Stories on Wednesday.

Nice Print Photo also left a comment on Mark’s Instagram picture with Kris.

“Happy birthday again, @krisaquino (red heart emojis). Hope you liked the [AVP] we specially prepared for you, courtesy of VG [Vice Governor] Mark,” it said.

The AVP can be viewed on Nice Print Photo’s Instagram and Facebook accounts.

“Vice Gov @markleviste asked us to make this special surprise [AVP] for the birthday girl, Ms. @krisaquino which Mark personally showed her yesterday in Los Angeles. Sharing here also with all of you. Happy birthday, Kris! You are loved (heart symbol),” it said on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Niceprintphoto (@niceprintphoto)

“Ms. Kris Aquino Birthday 2023 AVP from Vice Gov. Mark Leviste by Nice Print,” the photo and video services provider said on Facebook.

In 2019, Mark responded to Kris’ tongue-in-cheek invitation for single men ages 41 to 55 years old to add her personal Facebook account as a “friend.”

“Looking for someone single, aged 41?” he previously commented on her post with a winking emoji.

“Napaso na [ako] sa ‘players’ (literal and figurative) and sa elected officials. You have a [check] in both boxes. Not ‘looking,’ but I look forward to getting to know you better and befriending you,” Kris told him at that time.

“Fair enough,” Mark responded. “Something to look forward to.”