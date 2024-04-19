Kris Aquino cries ‘nonstop’ for fear of not being with Bimby on next birthday

Former actress Kris Aquino on Friday shared that she cried “nonstop” for fear that she might not be with her youngest child, Bimby’s next birthday.

Bimby, her son with former husband James Yap, is celebrating his 17th birthday on Friday, April 19.

The “Queen of All Media” dedicated a heartfelt post to Bimby, whom she commended for stepping up to take care of her and her eldest, Josh, who was born with autism.

“Bimb kept me company while I quarantined… ayokong sirain ang dapat good vibes sa 17th birthday ni Bimb, BUT I also know for all those praying for us, I owe you the TRUTH,” Kris said in an Instagram greeting.

“To Bimb, ‘I’m keeping the promise I made to you – September 28, 2018 when we first knew there was something scary about my sudden weight loss and my complete blood test result,” she added.

The showbiz personality then apologized to Bimby for “showing weakness” recently, admitting it stemmed from the possibility of being unable to be with him on his next birthday.

“I’m sorry for showing weakness yesterday when I cried nonstop because of my fear that I may not be around to be with you on your 18th birthday,” Kris said.

“It’s my bad for not being grateful that against all odds, with 5 [five] autoimmune conditions, 3 [three] of them that are life-threatening, I failed to see the glass as being half-full BECAUSE you’ve matured so much and you’re always ready to help my nurses — and though I know you’re also freaked, you still show CALM [and] absolute FAITH in God when my BP [blood pressure] and heart rate reach scary high numbers,” she added.

“No matter how much physical pain I endure daily — my heart overflows with love because of your caring, selfless, unconditional LOVE. My one wish is for your character to remain STRONG, your values and integrity stay ADMIRABLE, your respectful and polite manner UNCHANGED, and your passion for learning will continue to inspire you to make the most of your education,” Kris said.

She also said that she will love Bimby “for eternity,” calling him her “greatest achievement” because of his “capacity to love.”

“This early, you’ve embraced your responsibility to take care of your kuya, and since you were 11 years old, you’ve been so protective of me. Love doesn’t die my [honey], please remember that. HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the love of my life,” Kris concluded.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kristina Bernadette Cojuangco Aquino (@krisaquino)

Kris’ birthday greeting for Bimby is her latest Instagram update, following her post on her 53rd birthday last February when she made a surprise appearance in “Fast Talk With Boy Abunda.”

RELATED: ‘Only one who can do this’: Kris Aquino’s ‘medical bills’ quip to Boy Abunda goes viral

Meanwhile, the former TV host also admitted in her April 19 post that she has not been giving updates about her health for a while because her “news has mostly been sad.”

Last February, Kris revealed having cardiomyopathy because of her EGPA or Churg-Strauss syndrome, a disorder marked by blood vessel inflammation.

Cardiomyopathy is a disorder that affects the heart muscle. It causes the heart to lose its ability to pump blood well.

Kris previously said the inflammation was “exhausting her heart,” adding there is a chance it might lead to cardiac arrest.

The former actress has been suffering from various autoimmune diseases since she was initially diagnosed in 2018.

She was first diagnosed with chronic spontaneous urticaria and was additionally diagnosed with erosive gastritis and a gastric ulcer in March 2022.

In June of the same year, Kris flew to the United States to seek further treatment for her condition. She has been there since.

In January 2024, the showbiz personality also shared it was “highly likely” she was in the first stages of lupus, which does not have a cure.

An autoimmune disease is an illness when the person’s immune system attacks the body’s healthy cells, mistaking them for foreign invaders like bacteria and viruses.

Healthline said that there are more than 80 known autoimmune conditions. Their symptoms often overlap, making them hard to diagnose.