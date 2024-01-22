Celebrities offer messages of support for Kris Aquino as she bares signs of lupus

Several celebrities and figures assured showbiz personality Kris Aquino that they will continue to pray for her following her update that she appears to have another autoimmune disease — lupus.

The “Queen of All Media” on Sunday shared her first health update in 2024 in a three-part video posts on Instagram after being silent over the Holidays.

In one of her posts, Kris said that “it’s highly likely” she is “at the initial stage of SLE (systemic lupus erythematosus) or what’s commonly known as lupus.”

Kris admitted that she “cried nonstop” when she got her blood panel results, adding that her symptoms such as high inflammatory numbers, anemia, constant elevated blood pressure at night, and the constant appearance of a “butterfly rash” on her face appear to be the first signs of lupus.

The United States’ Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) defines SLE as the most common type of lupus.

It said that SLE is an autoimmune disease wherein the immune system attacks its own tissues, causing widespread inflammation and tissue damage in the affected organs.

SLE can also affect the joints, skin, brain, lungs, kidneys and blood vessels.

The US CDC said that SLE does not have a cure, although lifestyle change and medical intervention can help control it.

Meanwhile, Kris also shared that her doctors have increased some dosages of her medicines.

“My battle has become more complex. But I promised my sons and my sisters — I won’t be a wimp. And I’m promising all my friends, plus all who continue to pray for me: bawal sumuko, tuloy pa rin ang laban,” she said.

In another post, the former actress thanked her supporters who have continuously prayed for her throughout her ordeal.

“My prayer for more tomorrows. Thank you for the LOVE…” Kris wrote in a caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kristina Bernadette Cojuangco Aquino (@krisaquino)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kristina Bernadette Cojuangco Aquino (@krisaquino)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kristina Bernadette Cojuangco Aquino (@krisaquino)

Following Kris’ health updates, several Pinoys, including friends from showbiz, showered her comments sections with messages of support.

“‘Di ako mapapagod na ipagdasal ka araw-araw,” actor-comedienne Pokwang wrote.

“We will continually pray for you, hermana,” actress-comedienne Giselle Sanchez said.

“Praying for you always, ninang @krisaquino,” actress Carmina Villarroel wrote.

“Get well soon, po,” transwoman stylist Patty Yap commented.

“Praying for you, @krisaquino,” acclaimed Filipino fashion designer Michael Cinco said.

“Will pray ate, @krisaquino,” host Jolina Magdangal commented.

“Praying for you, mare ko. Grabe din ang tapang mo,” talent manager Ogie Diaz said.

“Love you, Tita! Get well soon!” singer-actor Darren Espanto wrote.

“Prayers for you, Ms. Kris,” actress Carla Abellana commented.

“Praying for/with you always, Ate,” singer Erik Santos wrote.

“Always praying for you, ate Kris,” singer Angeline Quinto said.

Darla Sauler, Kris’ former head writer, also teased visiting her ex-boss in the United States.

“See you again this year,” Darla wrote with a heart emoji.

“Manalig lang tayo lagi. Tuloy ang prayers,” she added in another comment.

Kris has been battling several autoimmune diseases since 2018.

She was first diagnosed with chronic spontaneous urticaria and was additionally diagnosed with erosive gastritis and a gastric ulcer in March 2022.

In June of the same year, the showbiz personality flew to the United States to seek further treatment for her condition. She has been there since.

An autoimmune disease is an illness in which the person’s immune system attacks the body’s healthy cells, mistaking them for foreign invaders like bacteria and viruses.

Healthline said that there are more than 80 known autoimmune conditions. Their symptoms often overlap, making them hard to diagnose.