‘Loko!’: R’Bonney Gabriel’s father’s fashionable scarf steals spotlight in beach video

The Filipino father of Miss Universe 2022 R’Bonney Gabriel took the spotlight in a video she posted of her grooving to Cyndi Lauper’s “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” in Boracay.

The Filipino-American beauty queen shared a video of her dubbing the lyrics of the ’80s hit with her father, Remigio Bonzon Gabriel.

“Oh daddy dear, you’re still #1 [number one], even when you wear a shirt scarf at the beach,” she wrote on Instagram on May 27 with emojis of two hearts, referencing some of the song’s lyrics and modifying it.

The original lyrics are, “Oh, daddy, dear, you know you’re still number one.”

In the video, R’Bonney enacts the song by portraying its persona while her father portrays the “daddy” referred to in the ditty.

Remigio appears in the framing, donning a scarf on his neck despite being at the beach.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by R’Bonney Nola (@rbonneynola)

The patriarch’s accessory stole the show, with some Instagram users commenting about it.

“Malamig din [kasi] sa beach, malakas ang hangin, kaya si Daddy nag-scarf,” a Pinoy wrote with a grinning emoji.

“Tatay ko, loko!!” the beauty queen responded.

“Love the dad’s scarf,” another Instagram user wrote with smiling face emojis.

“He’s prepared for the cold,” R’Bonney quipped to the user with a freezing face emoji.

“Lollll, Uncle Bon is probably cold on the beach,” another user wrote, referring to her father whose nickname is “R’Bon” or “R.Bon.”

R’Bonney replied with freezing face emojis.

In an Instagram Story, the beauty queen implied that their video had retakes before its final version.

“The amount of work this video took for my dad to get this right…” she wrote.

R’Bonney recently hosted the coronation night of Miss Universe Philippines 2024 last May 22, held at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

She has been in the Philippines since April for “special projects” which include modeling stints and guesting commitments.

The beauty queen previously shared she had been visiting the country as a child, where she would play tong-its, eat pan de sal for breakfast, dance under the rain and watch fiesta parades, among others.

ALSO READ: From tong-its to pandesal: R’Bonney Gabriel goes nostalgic during visit to father’s street

R’Bonney was born to a Filipino father who immigrated to the United States when he was 25 years old. He met Dana Walker, an American, and married her in the stateside.