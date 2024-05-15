R’Bonney Gabriel teaches ‘Family Feud PH’ competitor ‘ipis-inspired’ parasela

Miss Universe 2022 R’Bonney Gabriel amused Filipinos when she showed comedienne Sugar Mercado how to do a pasarela or a runway walk by comparing it to how one kills a cockroach with style.

The Filipino-American beauty queen was among the contestants in the May 13, 2024 episode of the game show “Family Feud Philippines” hosted by GMA “Primetime King” Dingdong Dantes.

R’Bonney was with “Team Universe,” along with Miss Universe 2013 3rd runner-up Ariella Arida and staff members James Reyes, a handler, and Air Jimenez, a social media manager.

Meanwhile, Sugar was with “Team Kontraganda” along with actress Divine Aucina and comedians Sunshine Teodoro and Donna Cariaga.

One of the highlights of the particular episode was R’Bonney teaching Sugar how to do a runway walk and comparing it to how one kills a cockroach with style.

“Ipis-inspired pasarela tutorial from the one and only Miss Universe 2022, R’Bonney Gabriel!” the game show said in a Facebook video on May 11.

Dingdong asked if the beauty queen could “teach” Sugar how to do a catwalk.

R’Bonney obliged and then did a pasarela routine like how one smashes a cockroach on the ground.

“Your chin up. And then you step the ipis on the ground! You smash it! Smash the ipis! No more ipis! Bye, bye, ipis!” she exclaimed while doing the steps.

The video of the pasarela tutorial has earned 308,000 views, 4,600 likes and reactions and 82 comments so far.

It also reached pageant correspondent Adam Genato, who posted a link to it on his Instagram and commented: “Hahahaha… I now find your ‘Bye Bye Ipis Walk’ more charming than your winning Miss Universe walk, @rbonneynola”

This was reposted by R’Bonney, who read his reaction.

The pasarela refers to the signature runway walk of a beauty queen.

Past examples include Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray’s “lava walk” and Miss Universe 2023 Top 10 finalist Michelle Dee’s “air walk.”