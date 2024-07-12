‘It wasn’t as scary’: R’Bonney Gabriel breaks pescetarian diet by eating balut

Miss Universe 2022 R’Bonney Gabriel briefly “broke” her pescetarian diet when she went to Pateros to try its famed balut, a street food made from incubated duck eggs.

The Filipino-American beauty queen went to the “Capital of Balut Industry” in the Philippines to taste the popular street food, saying that she felt that it was “something you have to try.”

R’Bonney is a pescetarian, a person who does not eat red meat or poultry, but eats fish and other seafood.

The half-Pinay documented her balut-eating experience in her vlog, in which she bought four baluts from a vendor on a street.

She was initially disappointed that it had “no soup,” referring to the broth inside which is said to be among its tastiest parts.

R’Bonney gamely finished one balut, putting vinegar in it during the process.

“Okay, I love eggs so that was kind of like an egg. I’m gonna rate that six and a half!” she exclaimed.

The half-Pinay posted a clip of her video on TikTok, where she said eating balut is only a “one-time thing” for her.

She also shared it on Instagram with the caption:

“GO TO THE PHILIPPINES AND EAT BALUT, THEY SAID”

“Broke my pescatarian ways and traveled to Pateros, the Balut capital in Manila, Philippines, to try balut..”

R’Bonney recently amazed Filipinos when she declared that she liked eating durian, a tropical fruit known for its strong smell.

She has been going back and forth to the Philippines, her father’s home country, since April for special projects like modelling, hosting stints and TV appearances.

