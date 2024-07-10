‘Good durian is gooood’: R’Bonney Gabriel shares fondness for durian fruit

Miss Universe 2022 R’Bonney Gabriel revealed that she is a fan of durian, a tropical fruit known for its strong smell.

The Filipino-American beauty queen on Saturday posted a clip of herself eating island fruits in Siargao which include papaya, dragonfruit, mangosteen, pineapple, lanzones and durian.

“Island [fruits] just hit different,” she wrote on Instagram on July 6.

R’Bonney also wrote the hashtags “#islandgirl,” “#islandfruit” and “#siargaocurse.”

“Good durian is gooood, y’all” she exclaimed while eating slices of the fruit.

“It’s okay… I don’t know what’s wrong with me, but the smell doesn’t really bother me,” the half-Pinay said.

In the comments section, American TV personality Tim Chantarangsu reacted after learning that R’Bonney likes durian.

“Oh, you’re a durian lover!?… unfollowed,” he wrote with a laughing emoji.

“I don’t think you’ve ever had good durian…” the beauty queen responded.

Tim said that his mother “always ate it.”

“But maybeee, my taste buds have changed. Doubt it, tho!!! Lol,” he added.

R’Bonney emphasized her fondness for durians by asking in the comments: “BUT WHERE IS THE GOOD DURIAN???”

Most Filipinos replied that it could be found in Davao City. Some users commented that it is in Malaysia, while others said it is in Thailand.

R’Bonney also posted the clip on her TikTok account, captioning it with: “Still looking for good durian.”

She also included the hashtags “#siargao” and #fruitmukbang.”

Durian is a spiky tropical fruit indigenous to Southeast Asia.

It is known for its signature smell which has been described as resembling sulfur, blue cheese or mature camembert.

The inside of the fruit reveals a soft, custard-like pulp that is sweet with nutty, creamy and vanilla flavors.

Meanwhile, R’Bonney previously called Siargao her “new favorite island.”

In 2022, she mentioned that she would like to visit the island, adding that she heard there was “a lot of scuba diving over there.”

