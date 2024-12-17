‘Very Filipino’: R’Bonney Gabriel’s dad shows off Holiday decors in American home

Miss Universe 2022 R’Bonney Gabriel‘s Filipino father is going all-out for their Christmas decors.

The half-Pinay on Tuesday, December 17, shared a video of Remigio Bonzon “R’Bon” Gabriel proudly showing off their home’s festive touches in Houston, Texas.

“I asked my 87-year-old dad to show me all the Christmas he put up,” R’Bonney said in a text within a TikTok clip.

“He’s won the neighborhood contest, like, [seven] times,” she wrote as a caption.

Some Holiday ornaments on their property include life-size snowmans, candy cane lights, and colorful Christmas lanterns or parols.

Some Pinoys noticed the parols in their American home.

“The parol,” an online user wrote with pleading eyes emoji.

“He brought 10 back from his last trip,” the beauty queen replied with the same emoji, referring to her dad.

“The parol is giving me Filipino Christmas vibes,” another TikTok user wrote with heart and heart-eyed emojis.

“[Aww, the] design is very Filipino, [you] can’t really go wrong with the parol, that’s a winning piece!!” a different online user exclaimed.

The parol is a traditional, star-shaped Filipino Christmas lantern that has been a part of Filipino culture since the Spanish colonial era. During that time, Filipinos used the lantern to light their way to Misa de Gallo.

It symbolizes the Star of Bethlehem that guided the famous three kings to the manger where Jesus Christ was born.

It is traditionally created with bamboo sticks and Japanese paper but modern parols are now designed with capiz shells to make it more durable.

The parol is among the famous fixtures in Filipino households known for its world-famous long Christmas celebration.