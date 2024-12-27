Pinoys remind motorists of road safety amid accidents during holidays

Filipinos urged fellow Pinoys to be cautious as they head for road trips and other places with their families this Holiday season following reported accidents before Christmas Day.

On Monday, December 23, seven family members lost their lives after their vehicle, a Suzuki Super Carry van, swerved towards the side of a highway in Tupi, South Cotabato and hit a large tree.

Reports said they were on vacation and were traveling after visiting the Land of Praise tourism site near Mt. Matutum.

As their vehicle went downhill, the van’s brakes reportedly malfunctioned, causing it to swerve off the road and hit a tree on the roadside of Barangay Cebuano in Tupi town.

Four of the passengers were thrown out from the vehicle and fell from a nearby creek some five meters deep due to the strong impact of the van. Others inside the vehicle sustained severe injuries.

The passengers, including two minors, were all declared dead on arrival at the hospital.

Meanwhile, the driver of the family was the lone survivor of the accident. He said that the van “lost its brakes.”

Authorities believe a mechanical issue may have caused the vehicle’s failure to stop, although the exact cause was still being investigated.

Witnesses claimed that the van careened uncontrollably before crashing.

A day later, on the morning of Tuesday, December 24, a minibus lost control along the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) in San Fernando, Pampanga, hit a multi-purpose vehicle (MPV), and then suddenly fell on its side.

Reports said that the minibus and the MPV were traveling in the inner lane when the former lost control, spun around, hit the AUV behind it, and then fell on its side.

NLEX Operations Department head Robin Ignacio said the incident appeared to be a “self accident”, with the minibus driver claiming to have heard a noise in the vehicle before the crash.

“I’m not sure if [it’s] on the engine, but maingay doon sa ano, and then, suddenly, na-out of control siya,” Ignacio narrated.

The accident resulted in 31 injuries from the minibus and the MPV. Several of the passengers were children. An elderly also lost her life after sustaining serious head injuries.

The crash caused a 2.5 kilometer-long traffic jam along the expressway which lasted for two hours.

Meanwhile, the succeeding accidents prompted some Filipinos to remind motorists to be careful in their travels, especially this Holiday season when reunions and outings are rampant.

“Kawawa naman, ingat po tayo lagi sa biyahe,” a Facebook user commented.

“[Lagi] na lang may disgrasya. Pray always po ‘pag nasa biyahe,” another Pinoy reminded in the comments section.

Others told drivers to observe defensive driving and to always check their vehicle’s condition before their journeys.

“Ang mga nagmamaneho sa expressways dapat doble, triple ingat. Hindi nakukuha sa overtaking or racing ground, which should be done with caution, minsan lng ang mabuhay. ‘Yung [mga] driver na naaksidente, hindi nila ma-control ang sasakyan sa dulas at bilis, lalo na kung maulan,” a Facebook user wrote.

“Reminder sa lahat ng drivers, ddrive safely and defensively. Mistakes are not an excuse. [Nakasalanta] ang buhay ng mga pasahero sa kamay natin mga drivers,” the user added.

“Very sad news, it’s human failure again. Driving skills and responsibilities are essential factors when you hire a driver or when you are driving. DRIVE WITH EXTRA CARE AND ALWAYS CHECK YOUR VEHICLE CONDITION BEFORE TRAVELLING AND FOLLOW UP, CHECK EVERY STOPOVER ON TRIP,” another Pinoy said.

Reunions and social gatherings are popular during the holidays in the country globally known for celebrating the world’s “longest Christmas” season.

Filipinos, who are family-oriented, tend to travel in groups and go to different houses of their relatives or go on outings together during such vacations.

Earlier this month, successive truck-related accidents on the metro and nearby areas also caused concern among the public.

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority previously reminded drivers to keep themselves sober and their vehicle conditions in tip-top shape before traveling to avoid accidents.