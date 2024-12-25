‘Be heralds of joy and hope,’ Cardinal Advincula tells Catholics

The head of Manila’s Roman Catholic Church urged the faithful to embrace hope and joy as the Universal Church enters the Jubilee Year.

Cardinal Jose Advincula called on Catholics to become “agents of hope” and “heralds of joy” in their communities, encouraging them not to let despair take away their hope.

“Let us start our journey together as pilgrims of hope,” Advincula said in his Christmas message.

“Jesus, born among us, is the reason for our hope. Without Jesus, there is no hope. His love makes us stronger to face all life’s difficulties. His hope will not disappoint us,” he said.

The 72-year-old cardinal then drew parallels between the circumstances of the first Christmas and the challenges faced in today’s world.

“Our world today is no different,” he said, noting that both then and now, there are longings for freedom and redemption, and a pervasive sense of darkness.

“In this darkness, the light has shone, and hope was born,” Advincula continued.

He reminded the faithful that Jesus is not distant but present with us. “He has a face. He has a name. He has a family. He is with us,” Advincula said.

“God the creator of all things, God the all-powerful and almighty, has become so tiny that He could fit in a manger. So helpless and powerless that He could be carried in our arms,” he added.

Advincula emphasized that this act of God “who abbreviated Himself” is a source of hope and strength for believers, allowing them to face challenges with confidence.

“We are not alone in our journey,” he added.