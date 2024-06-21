‘Two Miss Universe in one frame’: R’Bonney Gabriel bumps into Gloria Diaz while fabric shopping

Miss Universe meets Miss Universe.

Miss Universe 2022 R’Bonney Gabriel chanced upon the Philippines’ very first Miss Universe winner, actress Gloria Diaz, when she went fabric shopping in Metro Manila.

The Filipino-American beauty queen on Friday shared a video of her buying some fabrics for her fashion designing needs.

The Miss Universe titleholder is also a sustainable fashion designer.

R’Bonney explained that she was “starting a new collection” and did not know “where to begin.”

“I figured if I come here, I’d get more ideas and then build my designs off of what is available,” she said in the video posted on June 21.

The half-Pinay was also able to practice her Filipino speaking skills when she asked for help checking out the fabrics being offered in the store.

The video then switches to another scene where Gloria, who won Miss Universe 1969, talks to her.

“You’re from USA?” Gloria asked.

“Tatay ko Filipino, at nanay ko, American,” R’Bonney answered, referring to her Filipino father, Remigio Bonzon Gabriel, and her American mother, Dana Walker.

“Oh, wow, that’s interesting!” Gloria said.

“I’m gonna take a picture and show my BFF [best friend],” the older Miss Universe titleholder added and then posed for a picture with R’Bonney.

“Just running into Gloria Diaz,” the half-Pinay said after the encounter.

“The first Miss Universe from the Philippines here in the fabric store,” she added.

Her chance encounter with Gloria amused online Filipinos.

“CASUALLY RUNNING INTO GLORIA DIAZ?!!” a TikTok user wrote.

“SHAAAAAKS!! WITH MS. GLORIA DIAZ. I CAAAN’T!!!!!” another user exclaimed.

“Oh my God, two Miss Universe in one frame,” a different user wrote with emojis of a flushed face and a heart-eyed face.

“The odds of [two] Miss Universes running into each other at a random fabric store,” another user commented.

“Not them being so casual! Love them both,” wrote a different user.

R’Bonney has been in the country since April this year for “special projects” which include modeling gigs, guest appearances and hosting duties.

ALSO READ: More R’Bonney Gabriel stories here