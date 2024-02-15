‘Only one who can do this’: Kris Aquino’s ‘medical bills’ quip to Boy Abunda goes viral

A portion of showbiz personality Kris Aquino‘s interview with her longtime friend, talk show host Boy Abunda, earned buzz among the online community.

The “Queen of All Media” appeared in a rare live appearance on the February 14 episode of “Fast Talk with Boy Abunda” where she marked her 53rd birthday by sharing her worsening health condition.

Kris has been diagnosed with autoimmune diseases since 2018.

An autoimmune disease is when the person’s immune system attacks the body’s healthy cells, mistaking them for foreign invaders like bacteria and viruses.

Healthline said that there are more than 80 known autoimmune conditions. Their symptoms often overlap, making them hard to diagnose.

Meanwhile, the former actress managed to insert humor in her health update by commenting on the “King of Talk’s” contract renewal with GMA Network.

Boy returned to the Kapuso network in December 2022 after being with its rival, ABS-CBN, from 1999 to late 2022.

A clip of Kris commenting on her friend’s contract renewal quickly went viral as Filipinos shared their amusement with her quips.

“May I just say also, thank you very, very much. Congratulations sa bago mong kontrata, kasi, siguro, magsha-share ka na sa mga medical bills ko,” she frankly commented.

Boy laughed and responded, “Maraming salamat.”

“No, because…” Kris said with gestures.

“Happy Valentine’s and happy birthday, Krissy!” Boy exclaimed.

“Don’t laugh, that’s your gift!” Kris responded.

“Yeah, okay,” he said with a laugh.

“Yeah, I saw the contract signing, kaya pwede kitang… sa’yo na ako mango-ngo-mission,” Kris said while smiling.

A clip of the moment went viral on the X (formerly Twitter) platform where it has reached 8,500 comments, 1,000 reposts and 34 replies

Lord please pagalingin mo na si Ms. Kris Aquino. She has to save the Philippine Showbiz pa 😭🙏 pic.twitter.com/l4pNTWtbNa — XY 🖤✨ (@HanashyMarie) February 14, 2024

“Kris Aquino being Kris Aquino – nakaka-miss ganitong potentially viral TV moments,” another X user commented.

“In Philippine showbiz, there’s only one Kris Aquino (winking emoji) she’s the only one who can do this, prayers for her recovery,” a different Pinoy said.

“‘Yung feeling ko kaya [niya] pa mag-talk show kahit 15 minute lang a week, hahaha, maybe the reason din ba’t lalong bumagsak katawan [niya] is [because] she stopped doing what she loved most or baka ‘di na [niya] din talaga kaya. Pero kasi oh, effortless talaga hirit,” another user wrote.

“Kris Aquino being Kris Aquino. Parang talk show [niya] nga, ang laki ng name sa gitna,” commented a different Pinoy.

“Grabe. Can’t imagine showbiz without her,” wrote another user.

Before she left showbiz because of her health condition, Kris is known for her extra way of hosting game shows and talk shows with her high energy, witty comments and straightforward remarks.

She is also known for being frank and opinionated, traits not seen in many personalities in the showbiz industry.

Kris is in the United States where she is currently seeking treatment for her multiple autoimmune diseases, possibly including lupus.

She recently revealed she could have “a stroke at any time,” adding her family has a history of cardiovascular diseases.

The former actress also said that the next six months would be crucial for her because, on February 19, she will try a new biological medicine that could save her heart.

If it fails to work, she has a “very strong chance of having cardiac arrest.”