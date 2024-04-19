‘Wala ako pampasweldo’: Kaye Abad explains viral bodyguard video anew

Actress Kaye Abad opened up to talk show host Boy Abunda about the real deal in her old viral video wherein she was seen with bodyguards while grocery shopping in Cebu.

The actress appeared as a guest in the April 12 episode of “Fast Talk With Boy Abunda” where she was asked about the backstory of a 2023 video of her with six uniformed men in a local supermarket.

Some Filipinos who saw the video previously thought it was overkill on Kaye’s part.

The “Tabing Ilog” actress has explained the incident before, saying the bodyguards were from the supermarket.

Months later, Kaye shared the backstory of the viral event, which led to her husband, former “Pinoy Big Brother” housemate Paul Jake Castillo, poking fun at her in a TikTok clip before.

“Nakakagulat kasi sinend lang ‘yun ng friend ko na, ‘Kaye, totoo ba ‘to, na may bodyguards ka?’ Close friend ko ‘yun ha. Sabi ko, ‘San ‘yan?’ Sabi niya, ‘Kumalat daw sa TikTok.’ Nung nag-explain ako, maraming hindi naniniwala,” Kaye shared.

“It’s really not true. Pumunta ako sa supermarket to do a content because they have a sale. I think, parang tawag nila, ‘Friday Sale.’ So, may content. Noong time na ‘yon, ‘yung organizer is from Manila. Then he said, ‘Sige, punta ka lang, mag-meet tayo.’ Pagdating ko, ang dami ng bodyguards from the grocery store,” she added.

“Sabi ko, ‘Hindi ko kailangan ng bodyguard kasi sanay na ‘yung mga Cebuano sa akin.’ [Biglang] ‘Hindi, okay lang, kasi wala rin naman silang gagawin.’ So naglalakad ako, kasama ‘yung mga bodyguards, kasama ‘yung anak ko. Pagpasok, sabi niya, ‘O, isho-shoot na kita,'” the actress continued.

“Na-timing na nandoon pa ‘yung bodyguards. So nakunan ‘yung mga bodyguards. Pero pagpasok sa loob, sabi ko, ‘Kuya, naiilang ako.’ Sabi ko, ‘Dun na lang kayo, tatawagin ko na lang kayo kung kailangan pa kayo. Pero hindi ko kailangan eh. Walang… hindi ako pagkakaguluhan dito. Hindi niyo ako kailangan bantayan,'” she said.

Kaye also shared that she does not even have a driver, more so a bodyguard.

“So, hindi ko sila bodyguards. Wala nga akong driver, Tito Boy… I drive sa Cebu. Wala akong driver, so ba’t uunahin ko pang mag-bodyguards. Wala akong pampasweldo sa bodyguards… nagkukuripot nga ako eh, mag-bodyguards pa ako?” she said.

Kaye is currently a housewife based in Cebu, where her husband is based. She tends to their two sons, Joaquin and Iñigo, as a full-time mom.

The actress is starring in a Netflix movie titled “A Journey” with Paolo Contis and Patrick Garcia.

The film follows three lifelong friends going on a life-changing road trip.

Kaye’s character decides to opt out of a cancer treatment and travels to Tasmania to tick off items from her bucket list, bringing along her husband (Paolo) and best friend (Patrick).