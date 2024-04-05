World-renowned diving spots where Pinoys can literally chill this warm season

The sweltering heat nowadays calls for a serious dip in the waters for a cool-off.

Adventurers and thrill-seekers can take advantage of the heat of the warm and dry season by discovering world-renowned diving spots in the country where they can literally chill.

The Philippines has been honored as the “World’s Leading Dive Destination” for the fifth year in a row during the 2023 World Travel Awards, making it perfect for Pinoys to experience breathtaking scenery while cooling off for the “summer season.”

Klook, Asia’s leading travel and experiences platform, suggested prime spots where they can explore the cooler world of the waters.

Cebu

Well-known for its cultural and historical attractions, those looking for beaches and aquatic experiences can find some of the best activities in Cebu.

For those discovering diving for the first time, the Discover Scuba Diving in Moalboal with PADI 5 Star CDC may be the best place to start.

PADI refers to the Professional Association of Diving Instructors, a recreational diving membership and diver training organization.

Meanwhile, with Discovery Dive, tourists are provided with equipment and a quick and easy introduction to exploring the ocean before getting a full, immersive experience.

Under expert supervision, those diving can discover and learn more about the ocean firsthand, whether about the different habitats or hanging out with the sardines.

Dumaguete

Located in Central Visayas, Dumaguete is known for its colorful Buglasan Festival, ancestral houses, coffee shops and its water activities.

Those who want to get a glimpse of the habitat in the ocean without going too deep into the waters can try snorkeling, a tamer water jaunt.

The Full Day Snorkeling Wonders with PADI 5* Center tour explores the crystal waters surrounding the island of Danjugan and offers the chance to explore Julien’s Wreck, which lies right in front of the famed Turtle Island.

Palawan

Being one of the most famous beach destinations in the Philippines, the island province is also home to some of El Nido’s best diving sites.

The Explore El Nido’s Best Dive sites with PADI 5* Center elevates the fun dive experience by providing beginner and professional divers with personalized attention from experienced divers, high-end Scubapro gear, and a spacious local dive boat equipped with a shade, a toilet and a kitchen.

This tour, which includes Nat Nat, Twin Rocks, Paradise Beach, South Miniloc, Dilumacad Island, West Entalula Wall and Popolcan West, ensures a great and diverse itinerary, with divers getting to swim alongside marine life locals.

Puerto Galera

With experiences ranging from snorkeling to refresher dives, Puerto Galera also offers advanced courses catering to the already experienced.

The PADI Advanced Open Water Diver in Puerto Galera with PADI 5 Star CDC is tailored specifically for open-water divers looking to improve their abilities through lessons on underwater navigation, buoyancy control, and deep diving.

While Pinoys earn credit towards PADI specialty certifications, they are also bound to have fun while discovering the different neighborhoods found underwater.