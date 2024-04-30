‘Too delusional’: Tony Labrusca posts cryptic tweet after blind item of artist ‘flirting’

Actor Tony Labrusca posted a cryptic tweet after a social media user posted about an unnamed artist who was allegedly “flirting” with him in Cebu.

Online user @TripperDadX, whose account no longer exists on the X (formerly Twitter) platform, claimed that he had eye contact with a “closeted artist” in a bar in Cebu City.

The user claimed the alleged artist was “flirting” with him by giving him a “sticky and nasty look” at Barrio last Saturday.

Barrio could refer to Barrio Bar and Lounge, a club in Cebu City.

“Noooooooooo. So all the rumors were true after all. How ‘Glorious,'” the user wrote with a laughing-with-tears emoji.

Hours later, Tony posted a cryptic tweet without mentioning any names.

“Some of you are too delusional,” he wrote.

It has earned 4,400 likes and 1,000 reposts so far.

Other online users felt that it was connected to user @TripperDadX’s post about an unnamed artist allegedly “flirting” with him.

Some assumed the post was about Tony, who starred in a movie titled “Glorious” which previously made buzz for some of his scenes with Angel Aquino.

Other online users lauded Tony for supposedly addressing the allegation quickly.

“Sana ganito lahat ng celebrity no, para matigil [‘yung] pagiging delulu. May naalala pa ko, nag-tweet na sinusundan daw [siya] ni Piolo. P*t**na, the delusion,” a Pinoy said in a repost.

“Hits [different] when you know the context behind this [tweet]. Huuuuugs, @tonythesharky,” another user said, tagging the actor with a sad emoticon.

In 2020, Tony revealed that he would feel “frustrated” whenever people would “focus” on his sexuality instead of his work as an actor.

“It makes me feel like no amount of work or accomplishments that I’ve done — I feel like it gets undermined because people wanna focus on my sexuality instead of my capability,” he shared in a vlog before.

“But for me, I don’t identify myself as homosexual. But I don’t think that matters anymore,” the actor said.

“Even if I said I wasn’t gay, the people who think I am gay are going to keep believing I am gay. There’s nothing I can do that can change their minds,” Tony added.

The actor starred in the hit BL (Boys’ Love) web series “Hello Stranger” at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also appeared in the revenge drama “Nag-aapoy na Damdamin” and the digital anthology series “Click, Like, Share,” among others.