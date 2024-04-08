Rundown: Tourist destinations you can visit through Sunlight Air’s Cebu routes

Boutique airline Sunlight Air formally moved its operations to Clark International Airport last week and launched direct flights from Cebu routes, allowing Filipinos to explore more Philippine tourist destinations.

Here are some tourist destinations you can visit when you fly directly from Cebu:

Busuanga

Early this month, the boutique airline started flying directly from Cebu to Busuanga, the municipality of Coron, also a popular tourist destination in Palawan.

Sunlight Air said tourists can book a stay at Sunlight Ecotourism Island Resort, filled with exquisitely designed villas, relaxing spas and more.

In Coron, tourists can not only enjoy the scenic nature-centric environment but can also immerse in its historical waters where the remains of twelve sunken Japanese war-ships from World War can be found.

Siargao

Last April 1, the airline also started flying directly from Cebu to Siargao, a world-renowned surfing spot.

Sunlight Air suggested that tourists can visit surfing spots as well as the Maasin Enchanted River, known for its iconic bent coconut tree. This tree fixture in Siargao, however, reached its end in February last year.

The airline added that tourists can visit Tayangban Cave Pools located at the heart of Siargao.

Caticlan

Starting April 30, passengers of Sunlight Air can head to Caticlan from Cebu. Caticlan is one of the entry points to the world famous sandy white beaches of Boracay

The carrier said tourists can get a bird’s eye view of Boracay by taking to the skies and embarking on a helicopter tour. The brief tour, lasting from 10 to 20 minutes flights, gives tourists a view of the panoramic horizon and deep green islands.

Tourists can also take parasailing tour that could lasts until 15 minutes to get another adventurous bird’s eye view tour.

Iloilo

The airline can also fly directly from Cebu to Iloilo come July 2 this year.

The province is home of the grand Islas de Gigantes, an island chain that features various spots. Tourists can also make a stop on at Bantigue Island, Antonia Beach or Tinagong Dagat where they can enjoy white sand and delicious seafood.

For foodies, Iloilo also boasts signature food stops Tatoy’s Manokan and Seafood Restaurant and Netong’s La Paz Batchoy, among others. — Rosette Adel