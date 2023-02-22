‘We will miss you so much’: Siargao’s famous Coconut Bent Tree dies

The popular “bent coconut tree,” which has become a fixture in Siargao’s Maasin River has reached its end.

This was reported by Pilar Tourism Culture & Arts and Litik Maasin River-Siargao on their Facebook pages.

“It is with great sadness to [receive] news from the community that the well-known ‘Coconut Bent Tree’ in Litik Maasin River has reached its end,” Pilar Tourism Culture & Arts said.

A juxtaposed before and after photos of the bent coconut tree, also known as Maasin’s palm tree swing,” showing its heyday and its death were included in the post of Pilar Tourism Culture & Arts.

It appeared that the bent tree’s branch has been broken.



Meanwhile, two Facebook pages mourned the death of the tree. They paid tribute to it, citing that the famous tree has contributed a lot to the lively tourism on Siargao island.

“Reality, everything has a limit… Thank you for the times you were with us, for helping each of us, because of you we’re here, because of you people here have a livelihood, thank you very much for your help,” Litik Maasin River-Siargao captioned its post.

“We will try to continue whatever you started… We will miss you so much Coconut [bent] tree..” it added, with two crying and coconut emojis.

Pilar Tourism Culture and Arts said the local government unit of Pilar is thankful for the contribution of the famed tree in its community.

“The Local Government Unit of Pilar is thankful for the resources given by the Almighty and the effort exerted by the Barangay Officials and community to preserve the “Coconut Bent Tree” that was discovered by tourists and gave livelihood to the community,” the page said.

“As what the community said #ThisIsNotTheEnd” it added.

It was unclear when Maasin River’s palm tree swing was discovered by local tourists.

Travel blogger Thisworldtraveled.com said it became “one of the most popular adventure spots on the island due to its perfectly placed palm tree that juts out directly over the river.”

“The Maasin River became popular when images of locals swinging from an idyllic coconut palm over a turquoise river started circling the internet. Since then, the river has been a hot spot for anyone visiting the island,” the traveler said in a 2019 blog post.

The well-known tree is less than a 30-minute drive away from Siargao’s main tourist area, General Luna.

Domestic and international tourists visit the Maasin River to take photos of the tree and play Tarzan there as locals have set up a swinging rope in the coconut tree.

‘Now gone’

The news of the popular tree’s end likewise saddened tourists who created memories with the bent coconut tree.

Siargao-based tour operator GotMarked Tours shared the news with its followers and asked them to share their photos with the tree.



“My coconut tree, give up ka na…” a tourist commented in a Facebook post of GotMarked.

“Hala why??? no way!!!” a tourist asked.

“Buti na lang inabot pa natin to,” another tourist wrote.

“Wala na,” a tourist commented with crying emoji.

Many shared their photos when they visited the tree, while others said quipped that they will try again in the “next life.”

The famed bent coconut tree withstood Typhoon Odette which heavily impacted Siargao in December 2021. Reports said this caused an estimated P20 billion in damage in Siargao.