‘Wag muna magpa-refund’: K Brosas urges travelers amid canceled trips to Siargao

Actress-singer Carmela “K” Brosas called on fellow travelers not to ask for refund from resorts in Siargao Island, in Surigao del Norte after Typhoon “Odette” (international name: Rai) ravaged the famous tourist destination.

Brosas made the request on Twitter on December 21. She also shared that was supposed to celebrate the New Year with her family in Siargao.

“Dapat sa Siargao kami ng anak ko mag-New Year, bayad na lahat. Pero sobrang nakaka-sad mga kaganapan. Nag-email ako at text sa resort para kamustahin, three days ng di sumasagot. Wala kasi siguro kuryente at signal,” the comedian said.

“Sana wag muna tayo magapa-refund lalo na sa maliliit na resorts dahil sa devastation na nangyari, kelangan nila ‘yon para maka bangon,” she added.

Brosas further asked her fellow travelers to think of ways on how to help the typhoon victims instead.

“Wag na muna natin isipin na di natuloy bakasyon… tumulong na lang tayo sa kahit anong paraan,” she said.

The TV host likewise mentioned that she was supposed to stay at Bravo Resort.

“Anyway, sa Bravo Resort sa Siargao sana po safe kayo at lahat na rin ng naapektuhan ng bagyo,” she said.

As of writing, Bravo Resort has not yet updated its situation on its Facebook page.

In a separate tweet, Brosas bared that she encouraged fellow tourists to not request refunds because she saw another tweet from someone who vented out over a canceled trip to Siargao Island amid the onslaught of Odette.

“Kaya ako nag tweet ng ganon kasi may kilala ako na bad trip dahil ‘nasira’ ang bakasyon niya at nag dedemand ng refund sa resort…tehhh ikaw nasira lang plano mo sila nasira ang mga bahay at kabuhayan,” she said.

In an Instagram post, Brosa shared donation drives by two organizations—the Philippine Red Cross and the ABS-CBN Foundation, as she called on her followers to help the typhoon-hit Filipinos.

Update on Siargao and other affected areas

Odette first made landfall on the island, also known as the surfing capital of the country, on December 16.

After 12 hours of no contact from residents there, Rep. Francisco Jose Matugas II of Surigao del Norte First District started to release updates about the tourist spot’s situation on Facebook.

In his latest post on Tuesday, Matugas announced that more than 10.5 tons of relief goods have successfully been distributed in each barangay of the island.

“More relief goods will be sent here in the coming days through planes and more people will be able to receive them as soon as they arrive,” he said.

A group of surfers in the Philippines also managed to pool P40,000 to help rebuild their favorite surfing spot and the livelihood of the residents there.

Facebook user Josephine Villalon Docena shared details about this crowdfunding initiative on her account.

According to a police report, Odette left 375 deaths, 500 injuries and 56 missing people.

These numbers are still not yet final, though. Authorities are still working to verify the count from affected provinces in Visayas and Mindanao.

Before it left the country, Odette pummeled through the most popular beach destinations in the country amid the holiday season.

These include the Dinagat Islands, Palawan, Bohol, Siargao, Cebu City and Southern Leyte.

