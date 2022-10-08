‘Odette’ survivors in Palawan get housing succor

Dozens of families who were left homeless by typhoon “Odette” last year in Palawan province will soon move to their new homes built through a rebuilding program sponsored by the local Catholic Church.

The Apostolic Vicariate of Puerto Princesa (AVPP) on Oct. 10 will turn over 63 housing units to families devastated by the typhoon last December in the city of Puerto Princesa’s Langogan village.

AVPP Bishop Socrates Mesiona will lead the blessing of the P11 million “Caritas Village”, which took around four months to build.

Representatives from Caritas Philippines and the Diocese of Kalookan, who served as benefactors of the project, will also attend the turnover ceremony along with some local public officials.

Most of the beneficiaries are from a coastal community who have to be relocated from the so-called typhoon danger zone.

The AVPP said the houses has a floor area of 20 square meters and cost P225,000 each.