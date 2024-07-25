Church calls for solidarity with flood victims

The Catholic Church’s social action arm asked everyone to show concrete solidarity towards the people severely affected by flooding in Metro Manila and other provinces.

“Together, we stand in solidarity with affected families, striving to bring them comfort and hope in the wake of this disaster,” Caritas Philippines said.

The organization is collaborating with dioceses to ensure swift aid delivery and has reached out to partners for additional support.

The national Caritas also expressed its sympathy, saying, “Our thoughts and prayers are especially with those who have lost loved ones. May they find peace and strength during this time of immense grief.”

At least 14 people were reported dead as of Thursday morning because of monsoon rains worsened by offshore typhoon Carina and tropical depression Butchoy.

The nation’s disaster risk-reduction and management council said the storms affected more than 1.1 million people or some 245,000 families in many parts of the country.

Those who want to send help may coordinate with Caritas Philippines via email at [email protected] or by mobile number at +63 916 694 5278.

Cash donations, on the other hand, may be deposited into the following bank accounts:

BPI

Account name: Caritas Philippines Foundation, Inc.

Account Number: 4951-0071-08 / 4951-0071-16

Metrobank

Account name: Caritas Philippines Foundation, Inc.

Account Number: 632-7-632028322 / 632-7-632028586

BDO

Account name: Caritas Philippines Foundation, Inc.

Account Number: 004508034192

Many parish churches in different dioceses have opened their doors to serve as evacuation centers for residents displaced by flooding.

In the Diocese of Novaliches in Quezon City, about 5,000 families sought shelter in the parishes and chapels under its jurisdiction.

“These churches provide safe shelter and basic necessities for displaced individuals and families,” the diocese said.

In the Diocese of Malolos, Bishop Dennis Villarojo also urged the faithful to stand in solidarity with those affected and displaced by the calamity.

“I encourage all the faithful to provide necessary assistance to those affected by the disaster closest to your area,” he said.