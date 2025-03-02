Caritas Philippines joins calls for Senate to start VP Sara’s impeachment trial

The Catholic Church’s social action arm has joined the growing calls for the Senate to begin the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte as soon as possible.

In a statement, Caritas Philippines urged Senate president Francis Escudero and the upper chamber to start the trial instead of waiting until July or after the May 2025 elections.

“Once an impeachment complaint is filed, government institutions must act swiftly and decisively,” said its president Bishop Jose Colin Bagaforo of Kidapawan.

“Delays and hesitations in the process only weaken our democratic institutions and erode public trust in governance,” he said.

The national Caritas emphasized that such actions are necessary for the Senate to demonstrate its commitment to justice for the people.

It underscored that the impeachment serves as a judicial process to hold the country’s highest public officials accountable to standards of transparency and justice.

Bagaforo also called on the Senate, particularly Escudero, to embody patriotism and a genuine commitment to social justice.

“The people are watching, and they deserve to see their leaders prioritize truth and accountability above political maneuvering,” he added.

The Senate received the Articles of Impeachment from the House of Representatives on February 5.

Since then, Escudero has repeatedly stated that there will be no impeachment trial while Congress is in recess.

Senate Deputy Minority Leader Risa Hontiveros, however, urged Escudero to call an all-senators caucus to discuss whether the Senate can convene as an impeachment court while Congress is on break.

Hontiveros said the conflicting legal opinions on the matter can be resolved through a caucus of all senators.