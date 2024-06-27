Caritas Philippines convention center to rise in Tagaytay

The construction of the Caritas Philippines Convention Center in Tagaytay City is progressing smoothly as planned, its top official said.

Bishop Jose Colin Bagaforo, president of the national Caritas, said they target completion before the year ends.

“Our goal is to finish construction by December, and hopefully have it operational by next year,” Bagaforo said.

The project broke ground last March to serve as a training center for the Church’s social action ministry, and to be at the service of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP).

Every year, he said, the CBCP and its Commissions hold events and among the primary concerns is the venue.

The facility, located in the Caritas Philippines Academy compound, will have seating for 500 to 800 people and underground parking for at least 100 cars.

The P90 million project, funded by a P85 million loan, began construction last March to serve as a training center for the Church’s social action ministry and to support the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP).

“So it is at the service of the CBCP,” according to him.

The bishop also said that the convention center aims to be an income-generating project of Caritas Philippines to sustain its projects.

“Whatever we can generate from this will return to the CBCP in terms of sustaining our programs for the service of our people,” he said.