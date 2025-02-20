Bishop calls for increased protection, support for IPs

A Catholic bishop called for increased efforts to support and protect indigenous communities, particularly those who are powerless, marginalized, and vulnerable to “development aggression”.

Bishop Valentin Dimoc, chairman of the bishops’ Episcopal Commission on Indigenous Peoples (ECIP), stressed the need to protect the IPs, especially those who are unable to resist external pressures.

“Let us reach out to our indigenous peoples and see how we can help them,” Dimoc said during Mass at the CBCP chapel in Intramuros on Thursday.

The Bontoc-Lagawe prelate underscored the importance of finding ‘suitable partners’ to advocate for their rights and well-being.

He pointed out that many IP communities rely on external partners to help influence decision-makers at all levels of the government to ensure their protection and respect.

“That’s why we need suitable partners for them. They rely on suitable partners to help them,” Dimoc said.

The bishop also emphasized the importance of supporting the IPs on their lived experiences. “From there, we will discover how best to support them across various levels of society,” he said.

“We must journey with them, accompany them, and listen to their stories. To truly help, we must understand their experiences and respond to their needs,” Dimoc added.

The Mass was held as a tribute to Fr. Pedro “Pete” Montallana, a champion of the environment and IPs, who died on Jan. 27. He was 75.

Montallana, who was then a Franciscan missionary, founded in the early 2000s a network to save the Save Sierra Madre mountain range, home to indigenous Dumagat-Remontado communities.

He led the Save Sierra Madre Network Alliance until 2020, when he suffered a stroke during a Senate hearing as the lead convenor of a movement opposing the controversial, China-funded Kaliwa Dam project.

The priest also served as the long-time director of the Indigenous Peoples Apostolate of the Infanta prelature, where he was officially incardinated in 2022.

Dimoc said Montallana dedicated his life serving the IP communities and other marginalized sectors of society.

“In a concrete way, the example of Father Pete is a source of inspiration,” he said. “So let us take courage, be inspired by the life of Father Pete… and look after others, especially indigenous peoples.”