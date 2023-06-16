‘Ganyan din sa PAL’: K Brosas chimes in on conversations about flight woes

K Brosas took to Twitter to air the flight problems she encountered with a flag carrier amid the numerous complaints online against another airline.

Stories about flight cancelation issues, delays, customer service and other alleged bad experiences with Cebu Pacific Air circulated on social media in the past months.

The veteran comedian has seen them on her social media accounts.

In a Twitter thread on June 14, K Brosas compared them to the issues she encountered with Philippine Airlines (PAL).

“Sensya na ha pero dami kong nakikita na mga hanas sa Cebu Pac (Cebu Pacific). Add ko lang na ganyan din ang PAL,” she tweeted.

“Naka ilang byahe nako, LAHAT iniba biglaan ang oras, yung samar five hours ang difference at the night before lang sinabi, LAHAT ng business flights ko na waley kasi nagpalit daw airplane, etc.,” the comedian added.

K Brosas further recalled that all of her four past booked flights with PAL had issues.

Amid these woes, the television personality still considered her lucky.

“Dinedma ko kasi BUTI NA LANG wala akong hinahabol na labada o sched. Papano kung meron at di ako umabot?! Haaay! Overbooking kayo lagi… Anyayareee??” K Brosas said.

In an update later that night, she called out PAL after her flight back to Manila was also delayed.

“O diba yung pabalik ko Manila tomorrow nagpalit uli daw ng airplane kanina lang sinabi so dedma na business class keme (na again keri lang sige na)… Nagpalit uli ng oras…ginawa niyo [nang] hobby?!” she said.

PAL’s Twitter account eventually responded to her.

The airline replied to her tweet at 4 p.m. on June 15.

“Hello, Carmela. We apologize for the delay of your flight and any inconvenience it may have caused you. To address your concern, we have sent you a direct message so that we can gather more details and assist you accordingly. Thank you for bringing this to our attention,” the tweet reads.

K Brosas reacted to this. In a quote-retweet, she brought up her concerns with PAL’s flights to the Twitter handler.

“Nugagawen? Na-cancel ko na meeting ko kaka delay niyo? By the way, LAHAT ng flights ko this month alone lahat delayed at palit airplane last minute…but thanks anyways!,” she said.

PAL is a certified 4-star airline, according to Skytrax, a prestigious ranker of the world’s airports and airlines.

This means that the airline has an overall “good quality level (but not the best)” in its airport, staff and onboard services.