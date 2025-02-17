Airline responds to luggage concern of A1 member Mark Read amid PH ‘Valentine’s Tour’

A budget airline addressed the concern of A1 member Mark Read, who encountered luggage issues during their “Valentine’s Tour” in the country.

British-Norwegian boy band A1 is in the Philippines where they will perform until February 16.

The ’90s band has since serenaded fans in Bacolod on February 12 and Cagayan de Oro on February 13.

They also performed in Cebu City on February 14 and at the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City on February 16.

Before their show in Cagayan de Oro, however, one of their members revealed experiencing issues with their luggage.

“[First] show in Philippines was amazing, fantastic crowd in Bacolod, now we’re running on fumes with only [two hours] sleep and no luggage (thanks to @cebupacificair!),” Mark said on Facebook on Thursday, February 13 with a face-with-steam-from-nose emoji.

“So currently no idea what we’ll be wearing for tonight’s show in Cagayan De Oro,” he added with a grinning-with-sweat emoji. “Life on the road!”

Mark’s post harnered 4,000 likes and reactions and over 280 comments, including from Cebu Pacific Air.

“We sincerely apologize [for] the inconvenience caused, Mark. Please know that we are committed to resolving this matter,” the airline’s page administrator said.

“I have submitted a request for a representative to contact you and provide an update on your baggage,” the admin added.

“We kindly ask for your patience as we work to address your concerns. Thank you for bringing this to our attention,” the admin further said.

Cebu Pacific was named the Best Low-Cost Airline Brand in the Philippines in 2023 by the World Economic Magazine.

The same publication also selected it as the Most Sustainable Low-Cost Airline in the Philippines for 2023.

The carrier was likewise named among the top 20 safest low-cost airlines in the world for 2024 by the Airline Ratings website.

Meanwhile, A1 is known for the romantic hits “Like A Rose,” “Heaven By Your Side,” “Everytime,” “Caught in the Middle,” and “Walking in the Rain.”

The boy band performed in the Philippines for the sixth time this year, with previous shows in 2001, 2012, 2016, 2018 and 2023.

The quartet consists of Mark, Paul Marazzi, Christian Ingebrigtsen, and Ben Adams.